Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Renowned author Joanne Harris is backing repair and conservation work on a historic church in the village where she lives.

Joanne, who found fame after writing the novel Chocolat, has made Almondbury her home.

And now she has pledged her support for ongoing restoration work at the grade I listed All Hallows’ Church.

Church volunteers have raised around £200,000 for the ongoing upkeep of the impressive building.

It is thought there has been a church on the site for around 1,000 years and parts of the current building date back to the 15th century.

A square clock tower that reaches 70ft in height makes the church a landmark.

Work is underway on repairing the church roof and damaged masonry. A new stone pinnacle has been carved by stonemasons.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Fundraising committee treasurer Mrs Rita Chambers said the repair work and maintenance was an ongoing process.

All the work so far has been funded by money raised by the church without any grant aid.

Now Joanne Harris has agreed to stage a special performance of her #Storytime musical storytelling show at the church on Friday, November 2 at 7.30pm.

Mrs Chambers said: “We are very grateful to Joanne Harris for her support. She lives in the village and, like us, sees the importance of caring for a grade I listed building and preserving it for future generations.

“The roof has been completely replaced and then there’s the stained glass windows that need attention, the big West window in particular. The list goes on.

“We can’t empty our coffers and must keep going. We have to keep coming up with new fundraising ideas.”

Joanne’s performance will be an evening of folklore, fairytale, magic and fantasy and the narrative will be told with music and visual display.

Tickets at £12 include wine and are available from Kirklees Box Office on 01484 225755, Tea and Cakes Cafe in Almondbury or by ringing 01484 531812.

Workmen found two old cigarette packets – Piccadilly and Wild Woodbine – during roof restoration work.