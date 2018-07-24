Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More and more of us are choosing a British 'staycation' instead of jetting off to foreign shores.

And it's easy to see why families still flock to the seaside every summer - with Yorkshire boasting ten beaches rated 'excellent' by the Good Beach Guide.

The guide rates beaches according to how clean the sea is and how suitable it is for swimming and paddling.

We've round up the ten Yorkshire beaches given the top rating by the Good Beach Guide, ready for your next trip to the seaside.

Yorkshire's best beaches

Withernsea

(Image: Martyn Wright/Flickr)

Withernsea beach, which has Blue Flag status, has a mix of sand and shingle beach stretching in both directions around half an hour east of Hull. The resort's promenade, recently redeveloped, features, cafes, fish and chip shops and pubs and Withernsea is also known for its lighthouse, standing 127ft above the beach. Withernsea is also popular for watersports, including sailing and windsurfing.

Runswick Bay

(Image: Matt Buck/Flickr)

If you're looking for a beach that offers stunning views, Runswick Bay is the perfect hideaway, around a 20-minute drive from Whitby. The sweeping, sheltered bay offers a sandy beach dotted with rock pools and is popular with surfers and sailing fans. The beach is sheltered from high winds by Lingrow Knowle, which towers over the bay and offers stunning views of the coast and Kettleness.

Whitby

While most famous for its goth weekends and featuring in Bram Stoker's Dracula, Whitby also boasts top rated beaches, including Tate Hill Beach, which sits within the harbour. The small beach offers a safe spot for families to enjoy a spot of swimming or stroll along the sands. Pro tip: Tate Hill Beach is the perfect viewing spot for the Whitby Regatta fireworks in August!

Robin Hood's Bay

(Image: Deargdoom57/Flickr)

Ten-minute's drive south of Whitby, Robin Hood's Bay is one of the prettiest spots on the Yorkshire coast. The beach offers sandy areas and rock reefs, and is known for the large number of fossils that can be found in the sand. Watch the fishing boats bobbing near the village dock, or try a spot of surfing. To learn more about the bay, visit the Robin Hood's Bay museum - you can also take a tour on horseback.

Scarborough

(Image: Thomas Tolkien/Flickr)

No list of Yorkshire beaches would be complete without Scarborough. Just under two hours from Huddersfield, the Yorkshire resort has a fond place in the childhood memories of many, offering the donkey rides, fish and chips and fairground rides that days at the seaside are all about. There's also the Scarborough SeaLife sanctuary, featuring sharks, seals, penguins, clownfish and more. When the sun comes out, the beach soon fills with families and tourists.

Cayton Bay

(Image: Flickr/Clare Bell)

If you fancy a quieter spot, Cayton Bay is just a 15-minute drive from Scarborough's hustle and bustle, offering unspoilt beauty backed by towering cliffs. The dog-friendly beach is also popular with surfers, bird watchers and fossil hunters, with rocks formed in the upper Jurassic period, around 150 million years ago. History buffs will also be interested in the remnants of World War Two fortifications - or you can simply enjoy a paddle and a picnic!

Flamborough South Landing

(Image: Flickr/David Incoll)

Flamborough's South Landing offers a sand and pebble beach backed by dramatic, white chalk cliffs. The dog-friendly beach also has a number of rock pools that form in low tide, attracting various seabirds. The beach is popular with dog walkers, and there is also a Living Seas centre run by the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, which offers 'snorkelling safaris'. Flamborough South Landing is a two-hour drive from Huddersfield.

Danes Dyke Beach

(Image: Thomas Tolkien/Flickr)

A fifteen-minute drive from Bridlington, Danes Dyke boasts an unspoilt, picturesque beach backed by the chalk cliffs of Flamborough Headland. The area is protected as a site of special scientific interest and its various seabird colonies are also protected. Danes Dyke runs for over two miles across the Flamborough Headland, made up of woodlands as well as the sand and pebble seafront. Swimming is not advised, but the area is popular for fishing.

Hornsea

(Image: Martyn Wright/Flickr)

Around a one hour and forty minute drive from Huddersfield, Hornsea's sand and shingle beach is popular with families and watersports enthusiasts, with sailing and windsurfing on offer. Hornsea also has a scenic seafront promenade, beach huts for hire and a vibrant carnival every July, with stalls, rides and a firework display.

Tunstall

(Image: Flickr/Sparty Lea)

Tunstall's wide sandy beach is popular with families looking for a day at the seaside, offering a more tranquil setting to busy resorts like Scarborough and Whitby. A one hour forty-five minute drive from Huddersfield, the beach is set among low craggy clay cliffs, and is accessible from Sand Le Mere Carvan Park, which offers lodges and caravans to hire for family breaks. The holiday park also offers a swimming pool, fishing lake and entertainment complex.