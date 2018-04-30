The video will start in 8 Cancel

The four-day Tour de Yorkshire 2018 will get under way on Thursday May 3.

And while it will bypass Huddersfield this time, there are still places nearby where you can see the action.

The four-day men’s race will begin in Beverley on Thursday, May 3 and finish in Leeds on Sunday, May 6.

The two-day women’s race will begin in Beverley on May 3 and finish in Ilkley on May 4.

Millions of people are expected to line the race route over the four days, and here’s a guide to the nearest places to see the action and the best time to see the peloton race by.

The 30-vehicle caravan - which features the publicity and ambassadors tour - will include Mirfield cycling legend Brian Robinson, the first Briton to win a stage of the Tour de France, Denise Burton-Cole, world-class rider and daughter of the legendary Morley cyclist Beryl Burton, and Barry Hoban, from Wakefield, who won eight stages of the Tour de France between 1967 and 1975.

Men’s Race:

Stage One: Beverley to Doncaster: Thursday, May 3

The men’s race exits Beverley’s historic market place at 1.50pm before proceeding to the seaside resort of Hornsea (2.23pm); Beverley at 2.59pm; Baggaby Hill (4.07pm); then finishing at South Parade, Doncaster at approximately 6.20pm.

The caravan will stop at Beverley (at approximately 11.15am), Hornsea (11.39am), Howden (2.52pm) and finish in Doncaster (4.48pm).

Stage Two, Barnsley to Ilkley: Friday, May 4

(Image: Tour de Yorkshire)

Day two of the action gets underway outside Barnsley Town Hall and head towards Penistone.

The race begins at 2.20pm, although the caravan, which includes entertainment and promotional cars, leaves earlier.

The race proceeds as follows, based on 45kph race times: 2.20pm Barugh Green: 2.30pmCawthorne A635: 2.33pm Silkstone: 2.36pm Penistone: 2.44pm Oxspring 2.48pm, then it heads south to Thurgoland from 2.51pm.

Stage two is expected to finish at Ilkley’s Cow and Calf at 5.48pm.

The caravan will stop as follows: Barnsley (12pm), Penistone (12.21pm), Elsecar (1.25pm), Mexborough (2.20pm), Castleford (3.13pm), Kippax (3.38pm), Pool in Wharfedale (4.05pm) and Ilkley (5.42pm).

Stage Three: Richmond to Scarborough: Saturday, May 5

It starts at Richmond’s cobbled market place at 1.10pm and heads through Catterick Garrison before the start flag is lowered at 1.20pm: Leyburn 1.36pm, Northallerton and Thirsk 2.18pm, 2.40pm respectively, on towards Filey seafront at 4.58pm, finishing at Scarborough’s North Bay at 5.38pm.

The caravan will stop at Richmond (11am), Catterick (11.06am), Bedale (11.26am), Thirsk (12.44pm), Helmsley (1.27pm), Pickering (2.10pm), Filey (3.50pm) and Scarborough (4.31pm).

Stage four: Halifax to Leeds: Sunday May 6

(Image: Tour de Yorkshire)

The Piece Hall in Halifax will be the start for the decisive stage before it heads to Leeds. The build-up gets underway from 10am with the peloton due to depart at 12.10pm.

It heads onto the A646 then as follows: Luddendenfoot 12.21pm: Mytholmroyd 12.31pm: Hebden Bridge A646/A6033 12.35pm: Pecket Wall 12.40pm: Cote de Hebden Bridge 12.43pm: Oxenhope 12.51pm: Haworth 12.54pm.

It’s due to finish on the Headrow near Leeds Town Hall around 4.57pm.

The caravan will stop at Halifax (10.05am), Pecket Well (10.21am), Cross Hills (11.02am), Skipton (11.30am), Masham (1,26pm), Pateley Bridge (2.09pm), Otley 3.01pm) and Leeds (3.53pm). The ambassadors meanwhile, will greet fans in Halifax, Pecket Well, on the Côte de Goose Eye, Côte de Barden Moor, Kettlewell, Côte de Greenhow Hill, Côte de Otley Chevin.

Women’s Race:

Stage One: Beverley to Doncaster, Thursday, May 3.

The opening women’s stage, meanwhile, gets going in Beverley at 8.40am and will follow the same route as the men once they have returned to Beverley.

The women will contest the Côte de Baggaby Hill at 9.53am just before the first intermediate sprint comes in Pocklington at 9.57am. The second sprint in Howden should take place at 10.50am and the action is scheduled to reach its conclusion in Doncaster at 12.19pm.

Stage two: Barnsley to Ilkley, Friday, May 4.

Barnsley Town Hall 9am: Blacker Hill 9.16am: Cote de Blacker Hill 9.17am: Hoyland 9.18am: Elsecar 9.20am, then it heads towards Swinton, Castleford, East Keswick, Harewood and finished at Ilkley Cow and Calf at 12.21pm.