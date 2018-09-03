Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

After the summer we've had it's hard to remember what a rainy day is like.

Well, to jog your memory - they are wet, cold and you are usually stuck inside.

Luckily the Huddersfield area is filled with cool and interesting things to do, so we have collected eleven of the best for you in this handy little list.

1. LaserZone

The biggest laser quest arena in the UK is in Huddersfield.

LaserZone uses state-of-the-art equipment where players can earn points by shooting their opponents.

It is themed around a futuristic abandoned town, complete with a chemical plant, police station, auto shop, church, castle, warehouse and power station.

The centre, in St John's Road, hosts birthday parties and other events and is open Monday noon-11pm, Tuesday to Friday noon-10.30pm, Saturdays 10am-10.30pm and Sundays 10am-10pm.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

2. Lawrence Batley Theatre

Showcasing drama, comedy, dance, classical music and more, the Lawrence Batley Theatre , Queen's Square, Queen Street, can inject a touch of culture into any rainy afternoon.

This September you can catch everything from the award winning Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber musical Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat to 'Yorkshire songwriter' Roger Davies and His Band.

To check the full list of what's on head to the website .

3. Eureka!

Eureka! The National Children's Museum combines learning and play through hundreds of interactive, hands on exhibits, covering everything from the human body to eco-systems around the world. The museum's child-sized Town Square - complete with a Halifax bank, Marks and Spencer's store and the Eureka! house - lets youngsters play cashier, discover where food comes from and use a working cash machine that dispenses Eureka bank notes.

The museum, in Discovery Road, Halifax , is open Tuesday to Sunday 10am-4pm in term time. Standard admission includes a free annual pass, and children aged 0-11mths go free. For adults and children aged three and above admission costs £12.95, and tots aged 1-2 years get in for £5.25.

4. Fizzy Lizard

One for the little ones here.

Bumpy slides, balance beams, a ball pool and soft play area are on hand to help little ones blow off some steam at Fizzy Lizard's indoor play gym, based in Cathedral House, St Thomas Road, Huddersfield.

A themed cafe area gives parents space to relax with a cuppa while their little monsters run riot.

It is open Monday to Saturday, 9am-4pm, excluding bank holidays.

5. Tolson Museum

Set in the leafy surrounds of Ravensknowle Park in Wakefield Road, Tolson Museum offers a history of Huddersfield and its people through a series of curious collections. Roman artifacts, textile exhibits, birds, transport and more can be found in the grand museum, offering a picture of the town and its characters from pre-history through to present day.

The free museum is open from Tuesday to Friday, 11am-5pm and noon-5pm on weekends - until October when winter opening hours start and it closes at 4pm.

6. The Live Escape

Reckon you can beat the clock and break out of a high security prison? That's the challenge set by Live Escape — a timed escape game where teams of up to five have to solve clues to escape from the prison cell. Hunt for clues, work out puzzles and crack the codes you need to win your freedom — but be snappy about it, you've only got an hour!

The adventure game, at 42A New North Road, off Fitzwilliam Street, Huddersfield, is available to book in alternate hourly slots from 11am-10pm, and costs £42-£102 depending on how many people take part.

7. Playworld

Roller skating, a four-storey soft play gym, food and drink all under one roof at Play World in Marsh . The centre offers a roller skating rink for up to 120 skaters, a soft play gym will ball pool and slides, and when you're worn out, you can relax with a bite to eat from its world street kitchen!

Play World, in Westbourne Road, Marsh, Huddersfield, also hosts children's parties and is open 9.30am-7.30pm Wednesday-Friday, 10am-8pm on Saturday and 10am-6pm on Sunday during the school holidays. They also host monthly adults-only retro nights.

(Image: Playworld/Facebook)

8. Colne Valley Museum

Explore this Grade 2 listed building and step back in time to see what life was like in the 1850s.

Colne Valley Museum is made up of four traditional weavers' cottages built by the Pearsons, a family of independent cloth manufacturers. Complete with a loom chamber, spinning and cropping rooms, the museum delves into Colne Valley's textile history, while the clog-maker's workshop has a full range of period tools and often hosts clog-making demonstrations.

The free museum, in Cliffe Ash, Golcar , Huddersfield, is open weekends and bank holidays, 2pm-5pm.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

9. The North Light Gallery

From photography to paintings, sketches and more, the North Light Gallery has been hosting a wide range of exhibitions for the last 13 years. A Fairtrade cafe serves hot and cold food, and the gallery's children's area lets youngsters draw, play and colour-in while adults browse the exhibitions.

The gallery, based in Brook's Mill, Armitage Bridge , Huddersfield, is open Fridays and Saturdays, 10am-4pm.

10. The Jungle Experience

Step into the glass houses to explore the Jungle Experience's botanic gardens and exotic habitats. A huge variety of plants, butterflies, fish and animals including quails and terrapins can be found across the attraction's different zones, including the Savage Garden, Butterfly World and the Lily Pond.

The Jungle Experience and its accompanying Walled Garden, in Manor Heath Park, Halifax, is open seven days a week, 9.30am-5pm. Admission is £1 per person, with under two free.

(Image: AdamKR/Flickr)

11. Bankfield Museum

From toys through the ages to a pair of the Duke of Wellington's boots, Bankfield Museum in Halifax showcases curious collections dating from prehistoric times right up to the 21st century. Based in a Victorian mansion, the free museum also features the World of Textiles Gallery, examining textile production around the world, as well as community exhibits and rotating exhibitions in its temporary gallery.

The museum, in Akroyd Park, Boothtown Road, Halifax, is open Tuesday to Saturday, 10am-4pm and on bank holiday Mondays, 10am-4pm. Last admission is half an hour before closing time.