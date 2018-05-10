The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield’s latest fast-food restaurant has opened – and the timing is perfect for catering to football fans heading to the John Smith’s Stadium.

The new 72-seat Burger King drive-thru on the Leeds Road Retail Park – which follows Greggs, Subway and Starbucks – has also created around 60 jobs.

Kids who turned up at the 2,500 sq ft restaurant had the option of enjoying face-painting. Others were just there for the traditional menu of burgers, fries and shakes.

The site has a 25-space car park. Interior design boasts bold colours, natural materials and American prints that link to the brand’s Stateside roots.

And for those that don’t wish to leave the comfort of their sofas, home delivery is available. Customers can place orders via the Deliveroo website to have food sent directly to their front door.

Noreen Smith, Head of Operations for Karali Ltd, said: “We are thrilled to be opening a Burger King restaurant in Huddersfield. We look forward to great success at this location and to serving the community for many years to come.”