The countdown is on for Countryside Live, a fabulous celebration of food, farming and countryside which will this year star Huddersfield-born shepherdess Amanda Owen.

A Sunday Times bestselling author, Amanda – who grew up in Newsome – runs a 2,000-acre farm with 1,000 sheep and nine children at the head of Swaledale in North Yorkshire, one of the highest and most remote places in England.

Amanda is also a regular on TV with appearances on Countrywise (ITV), The Dales (ITV), All Over The Workplace (BBC) and Ben Fogle’s New Lives In The Wild (C5).

Fans can meet Amanda on the Saturday of the two-day event when she will be signing her books and calendar as well as speaking on stage.

Amanda said: “I am absolutely delighted to have been invited to Countryside Live. It promises to be a truly fascinating event, both educational and enjoyable, where people can gather together to celebrate our infinitely varied and diverse English countryside.

“It is a great honour to be given the opportunity to provide an insight into what life as a hill shepherdess entails, what it is like to be responsible for ‘working the view’ rural living and how farming has shaped the iconic Yorkshire Dales landscape.”

Countryside Live will be held on Saturday and Sunday October 20 and 21 at the Great Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate.

Show Director Charles Mills said: “Amanda is a wonderful ambassador for farming and we look forward to hearing about her life and welcoming her to Countryside Live, a very special event which showcases the very best of food, farming and the countryside.”

Perfect for families, there’s a cookery theatre, live performances, animals, shopping and a Create + Explore area with hands-on activities for children and much more.

Now in its 16th year, Countryside Live usually attracts around 12,000 visitors across two days.

As well as family activities, there are 2,000 animals who converge on the showground over the two days to compete.

From horses to honey, pigs to poultry, sheep to cattle, pigeons to rabbits there are competitions and classes throughout the weekend. Elsewhere there’s birds of prey displays, hundreds of stands to browse, horticultural classes and farriery competitions.

Tickets are now on sale and parking is free. Please note dogs are not allowed on the showground.

Members of the Yorkshire Agricultural Society are entitled to free entry, on production of their membership card.

Adult Advance £14 (£16 on the gate); Child advance £7 (£8 on the gate); Family advance £40 (£45 on the gate). A family ticket includes two adults and up to three children (aged under 18).