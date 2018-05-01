Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The London MoonWalk 2018 may be taking place nearly 200 miles away but that won’t stop a gang of Hepworth women from joining in on their home turf.

Members of The Hepworth Players are performing Cheshire Cats, a play about the MoonWalk, on the eve of this year’s event, which raises cash for breast cancer research.

The MoonWalk, organised by the charity Walk the Walk, sees thousands of participants clad in wildly-decorated bras walk 26 miles through the capital.

However, back in Hepworth Village Hall, the actors will be going on an emotional journey. Director Steve Pollitt said: “Everyone has been affected by cancer and when we read the script we realised that not only was it a great play, very funny but also with an incredibly important message, we realised we could see it an an opportunity to play a part in raising money for Walk the Walk.”

The play features five women who take part in the MoonWalk while also enjoying a girly weekend away in London. But secrets and unexpected events mean the road has a few more bumps than expected.

Cheshire Cats can be seen on May 9,10 and 12. Tickets are £8 and include a pie and pea supper. Performances start at 7.30pm.