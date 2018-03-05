A stage show of the children’s classic book Dear Zoo is coming to the Victoria Theatre in Halifax this week.
Dear Zoo, a timeless children’s book written by Rod Campbell, has sold more than eight million copies worldwide since it was first published in 1982.
Now a production will delight all those who have read the book - both young and old - as it unfolds with child-engaging puppets, music and lots of audience interaction.
The story takes young children on a journey of discovering animals at a zoo, from a monkey to a lion and even an elephant and trying to find which of them would make the perfect pet.
There are four performances over two days as follows:
Tuesday March 6, 1pm and 3.30pm.
Wednesday March 7, 11am and 2pm.
For ticket details visit www.victoriatheatre.co.uk/victoria/whats-on/dear-zoo or call the box office on Box Office on 01422 351158.