A stage show of the children’s classic book Dear Zoo is coming to the Victoria Theatre in Halifax this week.

Dear Zoo, a timeless children’s book written by Rod Campbell, has sold more than eight million copies worldwide since it was first published in 1982.

Now a production will delight all those who have read the book - both young and old - as it unfolds with child-engaging puppets, music and lots of audience interaction.

The story takes young children on a journey of discovering animals at a zoo, from a monkey to a lion and even an elephant and trying to find which of them would make the perfect pet.

There are four performances over two days as follows:

Tuesday March 6, 1pm and 3.30pm.

Wednesday March 7, 11am and 2pm.

For ticket details visit www.victoriatheatre.co.uk/victoria/whats-on/dear-zoo or call the box office on Box Office on 01422 351158.