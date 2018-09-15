Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Christmas has come early to Huddersfield - whether you like it on not.

Despite the fact it is only September shops in the Great Northern and Huddersfield retail parks have already started selling Christmas decorations.

Large department stores such as The Range, B&M, Matalan and Dunelm have all got ahead of the curve as ultra-prepared shoppers start buying in for the festive period.

For some, it is way too early - especially seeing as Halloween has not yet been and gone.

Magda Kepa - who is originally from Poland but now lives in Huddersfield - was "shocked" to find a whole section dedicated to Christmas decorations in Matalan on Beck Road.

She said: "What is happening? It is far too early.

"In Poland there is nothing until December 1 and my family saw Christmas stuff out in Poundland in July."

Others though, can not wait to get into the festive spirit.

Lynn Nicholls, from Lowerhouses , was delighted to find Matalan had started selling Christmas decorations.

She said: "It's the first time I've been out since they put some stuff up. I think it's exciting.

"My husband makes me wait until November to put the tree up. He lets me go through Halloween and then I'm straight to the shops to prepare."

It is a common complaint that shops start to selling Christmas products earlier and earlier each year.

Andrew Reid, sales manager at The Range, said this is a misconception though - at least where his store is concerned.

"Everybody thinks it gets earlier and earlier every year but it's the same. We've been here for three years and it's been the same time every year.

"Last year we didn't open it up until we had finished putting all the decorations out so people think it was later - but it's just that this year we're letting them shop as we go."

Asked if he thinks it's too early for Christmas decorations, Andrew is unequivocal in his response.

"You have to think it's only three more paydays until Christmas - September, October, November.

"You get your decorations, your presents, then your food. People think it's too early because it's before Halloween but people want to get prepared - we're just giving them what they want."