From vintage cars and classical music to Punjabi folk dance - choose from a weekend line-up of entertainment in Kirklees.

Cleckheaton Folk Festival, July 6 to 8.

Now in its 31st year, the festival combines folk music and dance from different cultures. There’s Spanish flamenco, hip hop folk dance, Punjabi roots music and dance and performances by a host of traditional British folk bands. While 12 venues are hosting events, the main action will be on Saturday, July 7, between noon and 4pm in the Savoy Square pedestrian precinct.

Summer Soiree, July 7.

The Holme Valley Orchestra joins forces with Denby Dale Ladies Choir for an evening of seasonal music and song in The New Hall, Shelley College, from 7.15pm.

Tickets are £8 on the door (accompanied children under 16 go free).

Wheels in the Park, July 8.

See more than 150 classic, vintage and rare cars, also motor bikes and pedal cycles in the biggest-ever Wheels in the Park event at Beaumont Park in Huddersfield. The event starts at 11am and there will be classic rock ‘n’ roll on the bandstand from 2pm until 4pm from JB Goode. The visitor centre will be open to serve refreshments.