There's an inflatable paradise in Huddersfield where you can bounce to your heart's content.

It's called Dare2Air and it's been an exciting new feature at Huddersfield Leisure Centre this summer.

It features eight zones on one huge inflatable.

This includes the sports zone, where you can get creative with inflatable takes on dodgeball, volleyball and basketball.

Also featured is the wipeout zone, which will test your agility and coordination as you jump and duck two rotating bars, and the freefall zone where your body is the missile and a giant airbag is the target.

Dare2Air is managed by Kirklees Active Leisure (KAL).

A KAL spokesperson said "We have been really pleased with the success of Dare2Air so far; as of tomorrow we will have had 10,000 visitors.

"Dare2Air is suitable for all ages and a great way to get active in a non-traditional way."

Where is it?

(Image: Paul Crowther)

Dare2Air, at the leisure centre on Spring Grove Street, is open to children of all ages and adults although certain zones have minimum height requirements.

How much is it?

Entry is £7.50 for a one-hour session for anyone aged four and older.

A group pass for up to four people costs £19.50.

Entry is free for under-4s but they must be accompanied by a paying adult.

When is it open?

(Image: Paul Crowther)

Dare2Air is open from 10.45am to 6.45pm.

There are sessions for families with children aged eight or younger at 10.45am and sessions for those aged 14 and older at 5.45pm.

Anything else?

Height restrictions on certain features apply.

Dare2Air is not open to pregnant women.