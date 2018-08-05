Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival 2018 went out with a bang on Sunday.

The fourth and final day of the festival saw thousands more attend for some great food and drink from around the world – plus live music and other entertainment.

Poppy Stahelin and Sam Watt, from Huddersfield Live! which had organised the festival, celebrated what could be the most successful Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival ever.

Poppy said: "A food trader told me Thursday was a great day for him and his takings were so good that one day paid for his stall!

"Another one said his takings were up 30% on Thursday from last year."

Sam added: “Over the last two years we’ve remodelled and re-branded the festival and it’s worked really well.”

Here is day four of the festival in pictures. Photos by John Rushworth.