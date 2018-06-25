The video will start in 8 Cancel

Colourful costumes, arts and crafts, music and sports will all feature at the 2018 Deighton Carnival.

Organisers are aiming to repeat the success of last year’s event when more than 6,000 turned out to enjoy the fun.

This year’s event takes place from noon to 7pm on Saturday, June 30, at the Deighton Centre, Deighton Road.

The theme for the 2018 event is “Deighton’s Heritage” celebrating and showcasing the positive work that has been done in the area and the changes that have happened over the years.

New attractions this year include a Roots and Culture Arena, including arts and crafts and music from different cultures.

Huddersfield-born Derby County footballer Cameron Jerome will perform the opening ceremony at 1pm to signal the start of the colourful carnival procession.

Participants will take a circular tour of the Ashbrow ward before returning to the venue at about 2pm.

A spectacular stage show will include music and dance with performers including Salma’s Bollywood Academy featuring Punjabi Roots Academy, A2D Cheerleaders, Preston-based Isle in Harmony, Rhythmix Dance School, Huddersfield Crusaders Majorettes and the London-based Lutenants.

There will be five-a-side football, basketball, netball and table tennis competitions and attractions such as henna arts and nail art, face painting, stalls, raffles, a beer tent and food from around the world.

Event co-ordinator Howard Belafonte said: “After the overwhelming success of the 2017 Carnival which attracted a turnout of well over 6,000 people during the day, another fun packed family day out is planned and promised.

“The traditional carnival activities again will be all be there - carnival procession, stage show showcasing local talent in the area, plus the sports activities.”

For more information or to join the carnival committee phone 07714 743405 or 01484 516444. Email howardbelafonte@ls2y.co.uk-