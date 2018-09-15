Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Actor Paul Copley, from Denby Dale, has one of the most recognisable faces – and voices – on TV.

The legendary star, now 73, has won a Laurence Olivier award – Actor of the Year, For King and Country – and appeared in many popular shows, including Downton Abbey, Last Tango in Halifax. Hornblower, Queer as Folk, This Life, Doctor Who, Shameless, Minder, Coronation Street, Torchwood and Casualty.

He’s also the current Yorkshire voice of the Morrisons ‘Makes It’ TV advert and has appeared on stage at Huddersfield’s Lawrence Batley Theatre.

Here’s an exclusive extract from an interview with showbiz journalist Ed Dyson, who is also from Huddersfield and first wrote for the Examiner as a teenager on work experience.

PC: “I’m from Denby Dale, as you might know. We were always torn, we were either shopping between Barnsley and Huddersfield, but I have to say Huddersfield usually won.”

ED: Do you go back often?

PC: “I’ve got sisters up there, my older sisters unfortunately in a home near Sheffield at the moment. My younger sister, she’s two years younger than me, they’re farmers. They’ve got a cattle farm there, so I was last up a few weeks ago. So I do get up there quite a bit.”

ED: Have you noticed it’s changed a lot?

PC: “It’s changed immensely over the years. Denby Dale, when I was a kid, was fields and farms and a couple of mills down in the village taking water from the river Dern. But the mills have gone, a lot of the farms have gone, because the bottom fell out of dairy farming, on a small scale anyway. So yes things have changed a lot, and Denby Dale became somewhat of a dormitory for Leeds and Wakefield and Huddersfield when the motorway went through. So, yes, I’ve noticed a lot of changes.

In fact, I worked at the Lawrence Batley Theatre about six years ago. I enjoyed that ever so much. I did a play, I can’t quite recall it, a local writer, the play was called The Last Cuckoo, and it was quite a test of memory, even as stage shows go. It was a two-hander, but I had a lot of rabbit. It was a really enjoyable experience though and a lot of old friends came to see the play, so that’s a fond memory of Huddersfield. That’s my favourite place in Huddersfield now. When I was a kid my favourite place was a club called the Tahiti Two which was on the left hand side of Cross Church Street, right on the end. I spent many a happy hour on a weekend there at the Tahiti Two, but it’ll be long gone, I have no doubt it’ll have been pulled down.”

ED: How do you keep your accent so strong?

PC: “I don’t know really. People say that after 17 it’s quite difficult to lose a local accent. I was 22 when I left Denby Dale, so yes I’ve been in London for 46 years now but you perhaps wouldn’t think it from my accent. I’m quite proud of it. They say play to your strengths.”

ED: Do you keep up with the news in Huddersfield?

PC: “I do simply because I’m in touch with my sisters and nephews and nieces. I’m aware of what’s going on.”

ED: And the Royal Infirmary?

PC: “I knew they were going to perhaps close the Royal Infirmary, it’s bananas. I don’t know what’s happening to the NHS altogether, they’re strapped. But it’s such wonderful institution. To close hospitals seems counter intuitive at the moment when there’s much more need for them.”

ED: And Huddersfield Town football club?

PC: “I’m not really a football fan or supporter, and I can count the number of matches I’ve been on one hand, but I’m very proud of them. I was delighted when they got in the Premiership and stayed there. Good luck to them! Let’s hope they stay there.”