Eggs have been linked with Easter since the earliest days of Christianity - but the painting of eggs in springtime is a tradition that pre-dates the religion.

Symbolic of new life, eggs have long been culturally important; the word Easter is thought to have originated from the name of a pagan fertility goddess Eostre.

However, in the 21st century, Easter eggs are generally made from chocolate and widely enjoyed by just about everyone. Easter egg hunts have become a new tradition – one that has enthusiastic followers among the young.

Why not join one of these egg hunts in the Huddersfield area?

Kirklees Light Railway.

Travellers between Clayton West and Shelley get to meet the Easter Bunny and join an Easter hunt. The steam train is running between March 30 and April 2. Tickets are £8 and £10 (under threes go free). kirkleeslightrailway.com

Marsden Moor Estate.

The National Trust is hosting a Cadbury Easter Egg Hunt on Friday, March 30, on the Marsden Moor Estate. The 45-minute hunt, available from 10am until 4pm, starts at the estate office opposite Marsden Railway Station. Tickets are £2. Booking is not necessary, but those taking part are advised to turn out early as this is always a popular event. nationaltrust.org.uk

Piece Hall, Halifax.

The re-vamped 18th century marketplace is hosting an Egg Trail from Friday, March 30, until Sunday, April 15. Call at the Welcome Centre for details. There’s a 50p charge for taking part, but all children get a chocolate treat. thepiecehall.co.uk

Holmfirth Vineyard & Restaurant

The vineyard has an afternoon of egg hunting for families on Sunday, April 1, with prizes for both children (chocolate) and adults (wine). The event is from noon until 4pm. Tickets are £7.50 for adults and £3 per child. Call 01484 691861 or email contactus@holmfirthvineyard.com to book