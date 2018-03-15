Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

On Friday 16th November 2018, one lucky couple from Huddersfield will be getting married at The Woodman Inn with our £11,800 prize package!

The Huddersfield Examiner have teamed up with The Woodman Inn and an array of top wedding suppliers to give one lucky couple the wedding of their dreams. From the fantastic countryside venue and wedding breakfast, to the bridal gown, flowers and beauty we have it covered!

How it works

To be in with a chance of winning this unbelievable prize couples will need to collect tokens printed in The Huddersfield Examiner. The couple with the most tokens will win a wedding package worth almost £12,000! Get your friends, family, work colleagues and neighbours to help you in your mission to Win A Dream Wedding!

The Finale Event will take place at The Woodman Inn at the end of May, where the winners will be announced. All couples, friends and family are invited to attend.

If you don’t win the top prize, all is not lost. The Woodman Inn is also offering a second prize of 25% off your wedding booked at The Woodman Inn and a third prize of an overnight stay and a meal for 2 at The Woodman Inn.

How can I enter?

All you need to do is fill in your details below and upload a picture of yourself and your partner before Sunday 1st April 2018. Please be aware that this picture and your 50 word story will be included in a special supplement on Saturday 14th April, along with your first tokens.







Win A Dream Wedding tokens will be printed every day in The Huddersfield Examiner from Saturday 14th April to Saturday 12th May.

Before entering please make sure to read our terms and conditions.

Keep up to date with all Win a Wedding news on our dedicated Facebook page and brand new Instagram page!