From half-term fun for youngsters and porcine pranks with Peppa Pig to a gritty drama for grown-ups – we’ve got all types of entertainment coming up in the Huddersfield area and beyond.

Free half-term activities, Orange Box, Halifax: Tuesday, May 29, until Friday, June 1

Kids can try everything from karaoke and ping pong to drama and skating at weekday afternoons in this centre for young people. Doors are open from 2pm until 4pm – with an additional drop-in, staffed by youth workers, from 3.30pm until 5.45pm. For details visit orangeboxhalifax.org The Orange Box has a roof top skate park, recording studio, bouldering tunnel and performance spaces.

Count Arthur Strong, Lawrence Batley Theatre: Friday, June 1

Prepare for an evening in Huddersfield of trademark stories and laughs with the stand-up comedian and his new show Alive and Unplugged. He’ll be looking back at his career in show business. Tickets are £30 from thelbt.org.uk or 01484 430528.

Chris Ramsey Live, Huddersfield Town Hall: Saturday, June 2

The award-winning comedian and TV host’s real claim to fame is that he put media shark Katie Hopkins in her place. Good man. He arrives in Yorkshire with a new touring show, Just Happy to Get Out of the House. Tickets are £20 from kirkleestownhalls.co.uk or 01484 225755.

Revolting Women, Stirley Community Farm: Sunday, June 3

Enjoy open air theatre in the scenic surroundings of the community farm at Berry Brow, Huddersfield. Mikron Theatre is touring with its new show about suffragette Sylvia Pankhurst and stopping off in unusual locations. No need to book tickets for this 1pm performance, but take your own seating, blankets/sun protection. There will be a collection at the end.

Thoroughly Modern Millie, Alhambra Theatre: Tuesday to Saturday, June 5 to 9

The Corrie and Emmerdale actress Hayley Tamaddon (Andrea Becket and Del Dingle) and Dancing on Ice winner stars in this award-winning musical about a Kansas girl determined to make it big in New York. Tickets are £17.50 to £41 from bradford-theatres.co.uk or 01274 432000.

Anyone’s Guess How We Got Here, Square Chapel: Thursday, June 7

A show about the national debt crisis - apparently the average UK household debt is more than £50,000 – by Camden People’s Theatre takes to the stage of the Halifax theatre. This is a ‘Pay What You Decide’ show, but tickets should be booked at squarechapel.co.uk

Peppa Pig, West Yorkshire Playhouse: June 9 and 10

Peppa is a megastar among toddlers, who will, no doubt, be anxious to see her new live theatre show Peppa Pig’s Adventure. Suitable for ages three and over. Tickets start at £15 from wyp.org.uk or 0113 213 7700. If you can’t get tickets for this Leeds show then Miss Peppa is appearing at the Victoria Theatre in Halifax on June 20 and 21. Visit victoriatheatre.co.uk for details.