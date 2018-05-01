Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you’re looking for something to do this Bank Holiday weekend then here’s a round-up of events for all.

There’s fun for children with the Mr Men characters in Cleckheaton and scarecrows in Meltham, a vintage car rally in Dewsbury, plus a jazz night for the adults in Holmfirth.

Saturday, May 5:

Marsden: Walk with Marsden Moor Estate. Meet at Greenfield Station for this 10 mile walk following ancient routes across the Pennine ridge and down to Marsden. It starts at 10am and is expected to last until 3.30pm.

Cleckheaton: Mr Men Day, from noon at Savoy Square for a Mr Men Day of Crafts, activities and storytime.

Roger Hargreaves the author of the Mr Men Books was born in Cleckheaton and 2018 is the 30th anniversary since he died. The Chamber of Trade is working with Cleckheaton Library to promote his literature.

Flexitallic, a Cleckheaton based firm, are providing cut out shapes of Mr Men characters that will be on display in the town to celebrate this milestone.

Cleckheaton: The John Radford Memorial Ride and Cycling Festival.

Streetbikes is organising the mixed ability bike ride and festival for all ages and abilities.

It’s on Saturday May 5 from 10am-3pm and rides starting from Spenborough Track (off Bradford Road, Cleckheaton, WF15 6LW) with the chance to ride on the track, greenway or road. Entry is £4.

Sunday, May 6:

Batley: Behind the Scenes at the Museum - Guided House Tours of Bagshaw Museum, Wilton Park, Woodlands Road, Batley. At 1pm and 2pm.

Holmfirth: Jazz in May, 7.30pm at New Mill Club, Grove House, Sheffield Road, New Mill. The New Orleans Wiggle doing their best to bring a smile to your face and a tapping sensation in your feet; £5 on the door.

Bank Holiday Monday, May 7:

Meltham: Meltham Scarecrow Festival, from 9am-4pm at venues throughout the village.

Take part in the Scarecrow Trail; houses and businesses throughout the village have created scarecrows that you can discover.

Maps will be available at Gerry’s@ Cafe 33, The Flower Box and Meltham Fisheries in the lead up to the festival or in the village hall on the day for £1.

This year there’s also a scarecrow fancy dress competition for children, plus events, workshops, raffles and live music throughout the day.

Visit www.meltham.info/meltham-scarecrow-festival for details.

Dewsbury: Classic Car Rally, Crow Nest Park, Heckmondwike Road, Dewsbury, from 10am-4pm.

The Yorkshire Thoroughbred Classic Car Rally is a favourite with both owners and visitors alike. Last year nearly 200 vehicles including cars, buses,vans, HGVs and motor cycles took part.

Batley: Maypole Monday, Oakwell Hall, Nutter Lane, Birstall.

Maypole and country dancing demonstrations on the hall’s rear lawn. Come and have a go yourself! Dancing at 1.30pm, 2.30pm & 3.30pm.

Organised by the Friends of Oakwell Hall with music from the Leeds Waits.