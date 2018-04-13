We have teamed up with The Woodman Inn and an array of wedding suppliers to offer one lucky couple in Huddersfield the chance to win a helping hand towards their dream wedding day worth almost £12,000!
The prize includes:
-
a full wedding package for up to 80 guests including the wedding breakfast, evening buffet, resident DJ and bridal suite at The Woodman Inn
-
a designer bridal gown from The Swanky Bride
-
two bespoke wedding bands from JPB Jewellery
-
a full floristry package from La Fleur
-
a bespoke styling package from Perfect Venue Dressing Yorkshire
-
wedding stationery by Silver Heart Design
-
a bespoke three-tier cake from White Rose Cake Design
-
hair and beauty on the big day by BB’s Hair and Beauty
-
photography by John Woods Photography
-
a full videography to capture each special moment by Masterson Film
To be in with a chance of winning this unbelievable prize, couples will need to collect tokens printed in The Huddersfield Examiner. Tokens will be printed every day between Saturday 14 April and Saturday 12 May. The couple with the most tokens will win a wedding package worth almost £12,000! Get your friends, family, work colleagues and neighbours to help you in your mission to Win A Dream Wedding!
Don't worry if you didn't get a chance to register and appear in our special supplement in the paper, you can still take part in the competition. Simply download the token collection sheet and entry form below, and get collecting!
Click here to download the token collection sheet
Click here to download the entry form
Make sure we receive your completed token collection sheets and entry form at Win A Dream Wedding, Huddersfield Examiner, Pennine Business Park, Longbow Close, Bradley Road, Huddersfield HD2 1GQ by 5pm on Tuesday 22 May 2018.
