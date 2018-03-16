The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield town centre shoppers have been browsing scores of stalls selling food from around the world at a four-day international market.

Stalls selling food, drink and crafts were set up along New Street and in Market Place yesterday following the success of a similar event at the same location last October.

The stalls include ones selling delicacies from France, Spain, Germany, Italy, Greece, Morocco, as well as Indian, Lithuanian and Thai foods.

The mouth-watering fare includes Normandy garlic prawns, olives, stuffed peppers, tomatoes and vine leaves. There are also a wide range of sweet treats available, including freshly-made cakes, confectionery and French crepes. Shoppers can also see pizzas being baked on the street at the stall belonging to Marsden-based Wood Fired Functions.

A number of stalls are also displaying wooden carvings, windmills, arts and jewellery.

The market, which is open from 9am to 6pm today and Saturday and from 10am to 5pm on Sunday, has been organised by events business MarketPlace, based in Ashton-under-Lyne.

Kirklees joint cabinet member for economy Clr Naheed Mather said the four-day event would bring a real buzz to the town, adding: “I am sure it will attract lots of people looking for a day out with a difference.”