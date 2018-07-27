Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s the jewel in our local entertainment crown and the team at the Lawrence Batley Theatre has unveiled its new season of shows.

It includes English Touring Theatre’s Othello, Phoenix Dance Theatre’s Windrush and, with thoughts turning to Christmas already, the theatre’s third in-house pantomime Aladdin.

Victoria Firth, Director of the Lawrence Batley Theatre, said: ‘We are delighted to welcome back some of the country’s biggest touring companies alongside exciting new artists, digital innovators and spectacular dance and circus.

“Producing work here is always a treat and we can’t wait to share our third pantomime, Aladdin, made specially for family audiences over the festive season.”

Here’s a guide to just some of the many shows you can catch at the LBT.

Highlights for the family include:

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, September 11-15

An amateur production by arrangement with the Musical Company Ltd.

Three Little Pig Tails, Saturday September 29

A brand new version of the classic story of the three little pigs set in Paris, a funny, warm-hearted and interactive rustic tale to make you squeal with laughter, bristling with puppets, live music and lots of joining in. Garlic Theatre entertain the whole family with beautifully crafted puppets, music and a garlicky French twist to the tale.

Myths of the Vikings, Friday November 2

This half term the world of the Vikings is brought to life in this original show for children from Clydebuilt Puppet Theatre.

Little Star, Saturday November 17

A star lit show for babies. Join Little Star as she swings from shooting stars, slides down crescent moons and bounces on fluffy clouds. Based on the song ‘Twinkle Twinkle Little Star’, Little Star takes us on a journey with the star herself. Not content with the same spot in the sky, she wants to see, hear and touch everything!.

Highlights for drama-lovers:

English Touring Theatre bring their modern-day production of Othello (October 9-13)

Having received rave reviews. Local artists will also be invited to perform their response to the piece as part of The Othello Project on Saturday 13 & Sunday 14 October.

Improbable Fiction, September 27-29

Six aspiring authors meet to discuss their work. The chairman, Arnold, attempts to persuade the group to collaborate, an idea that is quickly dismissed. As Arnold is clearing up after the meeting there is a clap of thunder, a black-out – and the story that would have resulted from the collaboration takes place before his very eyes. Performing on the main stage for the first time, Dick and Lottie present this sharp and zany Ayckbourn comedy.

Christmas at the LBT:

This Christmas the Lawrence Batley Theatre present their third in-house pantomime Aladdin

(December 7 – January 6)

Following the success of Jack and the Beanstalk and Cinderella, the creative team of Director Joyce Branagh and Writer Andrew Pollard return with a magical adventure for all the family. Go on a magic carpet ride with Aladdin where wishes really do come true.

Comedy highlights:

Northern Broadsides return with Conrad Nelson directing the Dario Fo farce They Don’t Pay? We Won’t Pay! from November 14-17

This classic comedy is a fast and furious political satire on the plight of the working poor, transposed to Brexit Britain.

Daliso Chaponda gives audiences another chance to see his hit show What The African Said (October 6)

With both Dane Baptiste (October 18) and Jason Byrne (November 3) returning with new stand-up material.

The LBT’s popular Comedy Cellar returns this autumn with comedians including Glenn Moore, Seymour Mace, Jo Enright and Allyson June Smith, and Frisky & Mannish keyboard player Matthew Floyd Jones returns with his award-winning parody show Richard Carpenter Is Close To You (November 24)

Music at the LBT:

As part of the Sounds Programme Huddersfield Jazz celebrate 30 years with Claire Martin and Ray Gelato, on September 21.

Roger Davies and his band will also perform on the main stage for the first time on Saturday September 22.

Huddersfield Contemporary Music Festival bring a UK premiere to the LBT with HARRIET (November 20)

A new music- theatre piece depicting the life and impact of 18th century abolitionist Harriet Tubman.

Other highlights:

Opera North’s Whistle Stop Opera, which offers a bitesize performance on Thursday September 27 for those who have never experienced opera before.

Two of the most thoughtful and inspirational theatre companies – Unlimited and RashDash, join together for new production Future Bodies (Friday October 19) which combines science and art to present a kaleidoscopic montage of words, music and movement.

Then the LBT’s spookiest event of the year Halloween Happening takes over the building on Saturday October 27 with a late night screening of Carrie, interactive performances, make-up and live music to shake your bones to.

Tickets for these shows and many more during the autumn season are now on sale via the Box Office on 01484 430528 and at thelbt.org.