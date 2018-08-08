Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Yoga has been keeping people bendy for thousands of years - but there's far more to it than being able to touch your toes.

And visitors to the first ever Huddersfield Yoga and Wellbeing festival on Saturday will find out just what the discipline has to offer - and how varied it can be.

From the traditional variations of ashtanga, vinyasa and tantric to reggae yoga, forest bathing and sound healing, there are dozens of activities to try. More than 80 instructors and experts will host a variety of workshops; there will be children's classes; activities for over 50s, food and refreshments including vegetarian and vegan options, and health products, clothes and craft materials for sale.

All sessions are free once you have paid to attend the festival and will be run on a first come, first served basis. Visitors are asked to arrive at least 30 minutes before the start of the session to wait for entry.

When and where is it?

The festival is at Standedge Tunnel and Visitors Centre, Marsden, on Saturday August 11 from 11am to 9pm. The address is Standedge Tunnel Waters Road, Marsden, Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, HD7 6NQ.

How much is it?

Entry is £5 in advance, £7 on the door and under 16s go free. Tickets are available here.

What's happening?

30 yoga sessions are taking place in the visitors centre.

11am-11.45am

Family yoga (kids 4-7)

Ashtanga (int/adv)

Yin yoga classic

12pm-12.45pm

Reggae yoga

Yoga dance class

Zumba

1pm-1.45pm

Post natal yoga

Yoga for men

Gong relaxation

2pm-2.45pm

Laughter yoga

Vinyasa yoga

Arm balances workshop

3pm-3.45pm

Pregnancy yoga

Pilates

Yoga Nidra

4pm-4.45pm

Beginners Hatha yoga

Hatha yoga

Intro to pranayama

5pm-5.45pm

Kids street dance

Hip opener workshop

Fitness

6pm-6.45pm

Ballet for kids

Dru yoga

Rocket yoga

7pm-7.45pm

Belly dancing

Shbam

Pilates

8pm-8.45pm

Ashtanga for beginners

Inversions workshop

Tantric Kundalini

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

There are 10 talks in the talks tent.

11am-11.45am: Mental health tool kit

12pm-12.45pm: Men's mental health

1pm-1.45pm: Healthy digestion and wellbeing

2pm-2.45pm: Men's mental health

3pm-3.45pm: Jikaden Reiki and its effects on wellbeing

4pm-4.45pm: How to rewire your mind and feel less stressed

5pm-5.45pm: Finding joy in where you are

6pm-6.45pm: Letting go of anxiety and worry

7pm-7.45pm: Mindfulness

8pm-8.45pm: Healing from trauma

Kids' corner which takes place in a tent outside has 10 events.

11am-11.45am: Understanding emotions for teenagers

12pm-12.45pm: Kids yoga (4-7 years)

1pm-1.45pm: Mum and baby yoga

2pm-2.45pm: Kids yoga (8-12 years)

3pm-3.45pm: Yoga for teenagers

4pm-4.45pm: Family yoga (8-12 years)

5pm-5.45pm: Vinyasa Yoga

6pm-6.45pm: Kids drama workshop

7pm-7.45pm: Vision board workshop for teenagers

8pm-8.45pm: Earth heart crystal singing bowls meditation for adults

There are 38 stalls with yoga equipment, jewellery, beauty products and information.

Food is all vegetarian and vegan and is provided by Sons of the North , Road Bloc , Punch Bar and Tapas, the Peppercorn and Dirty Vegan.

There will be music and entertainment from the Boo Sutcliffe Band, Fishing for Compliments and Mew Chi.