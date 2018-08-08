Yoga has been keeping people bendy for thousands of years - but there's far more to it than being able to touch your toes.
And visitors to the first ever Huddersfield Yoga and Wellbeing festival on Saturday will find out just what the discipline has to offer - and how varied it can be.
From the traditional variations of ashtanga, vinyasa and tantric to reggae yoga, forest bathing and sound healing, there are dozens of activities to try. More than 80 instructors and experts will host a variety of workshops; there will be children's classes; activities for over 50s, food and refreshments including vegetarian and vegan options, and health products, clothes and craft materials for sale.
All sessions are free once you have paid to attend the festival and will be run on a first come, first served basis. Visitors are asked to arrive at least 30 minutes before the start of the session to wait for entry.
When and where is it?
The festival is at Standedge Tunnel and Visitors Centre, Marsden, on Saturday August 11 from 11am to 9pm. The address is Standedge Tunnel Waters Road, Marsden, Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, HD7 6NQ.
How much is it?
Entry is £5 in advance, £7 on the door and under 16s go free. Tickets are available here.
What's happening?
30 yoga sessions are taking place in the visitors centre.
11am-11.45am
- Family yoga (kids 4-7)
- Ashtanga (int/adv)
- Yin yoga classic
12pm-12.45pm
- Reggae yoga
- Yoga dance class
- Zumba
1pm-1.45pm
- Post natal yoga
- Yoga for men
- Gong relaxation
2pm-2.45pm
- Laughter yoga
- Vinyasa yoga
- Arm balances workshop
3pm-3.45pm
- Pregnancy yoga
- Pilates
- Yoga Nidra
4pm-4.45pm
- Beginners Hatha yoga
- Hatha yoga
- Intro to pranayama
5pm-5.45pm
- Kids street dance
- Hip opener workshop
- Fitness
6pm-6.45pm
- Ballet for kids
- Dru yoga
- Rocket yoga
7pm-7.45pm
- Belly dancing
- Shbam
- Pilates
8pm-8.45pm
- Ashtanga for beginners
- Inversions workshop
- Tantric Kundalini
There are 10 talks in the talks tent.
- 11am-11.45am: Mental health tool kit
- 12pm-12.45pm: Men's mental health
- 1pm-1.45pm: Healthy digestion and wellbeing
- 2pm-2.45pm: Men's mental health
- 3pm-3.45pm: Jikaden Reiki and its effects on wellbeing
- 4pm-4.45pm: How to rewire your mind and feel less stressed
- 5pm-5.45pm: Finding joy in where you are
- 6pm-6.45pm: Letting go of anxiety and worry
- 7pm-7.45pm: Mindfulness
- 8pm-8.45pm: Healing from trauma
Kids' corner which takes place in a tent outside has 10 events.
- 11am-11.45am: Understanding emotions for teenagers
- 12pm-12.45pm: Kids yoga (4-7 years)
- 1pm-1.45pm: Mum and baby yoga
- 2pm-2.45pm: Kids yoga (8-12 years)
- 3pm-3.45pm: Yoga for teenagers
- 4pm-4.45pm: Family yoga (8-12 years)
- 5pm-5.45pm: Vinyasa Yoga
- 6pm-6.45pm: Kids drama workshop
- 7pm-7.45pm: Vision board workshop for teenagers
- 8pm-8.45pm: Earth heart crystal singing bowls meditation for adults
There are 38 stalls with yoga equipment, jewellery, beauty products and information.
Food is all vegetarian and vegan and is provided by Sons of the North , Road Bloc , Punch Bar and Tapas, the Peppercorn and Dirty Vegan.
There will be music and entertainment from the Boo Sutcliffe Band, Fishing for Compliments and Mew Chi.