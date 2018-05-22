Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Actress Suranne Jones is almost unrecognisable in her latest role, which is being filmed in West Yorkshire.

The Doctor Foster actress, 39, stars in Gentleman Jack, an “unlikely love story” on BBC1.

She plays Regency landowner Anne Lister, who is regarded as the “first modern lesbian.”

The BBC’s first-look image shows Jones alongside actress Sophie Rundle, playing Ann Walker, Lister’s lover, who she sets her sights on marrying.

It’s being filmed at Shibden Hall in Halifax, the hall is closed to the public until to July 23 and again from September 3 until the end of October. The park remains open.

Sally Wainwright’s new, eight-part drama, set in Halifax in 1832, is based on Lister’s decoded diaries, containing, in its four million words, the intimate details of her life. Filming has begun in and around West Yorkshire. A previous drama, The Secret Diaries Of Miss Anne Lister, starred Maxine Peake in the title role.

It has a star-studded cast with many famous faces including Timothy West, Peter Davison, Stephanie Cole and Gemma Whelan.