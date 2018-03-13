Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A host of big-name artistes are lined-up for gigs in our area over the coming months. From singer Kim Wilde to comedian Ed Byrne.

We’ve picked five favourites for a great night out.

Ed Byrne: Spoiler Alert. Huddersfield Town Hall, Monday, March 19.

Seen most recently on Dara & Ed’s Road to Mandalay and Mock the Week, Irishman Ed is now a familiar face on television. Fans will remember his appearance as a mocking teenager in Father Ted. He’s made a name as a stand-up with his nerdy observational humour. Tickets are £24 from kirkleestownhalls.co.uk or 01484 225755.

Dr Phil’s Health Revolution. Square Chapel Arts Centre, Wednesday, March 28.

Phil Hammond, the NHS doctor who has become a BBC broadcaster and comedian, has an evening of health-based humour in store. His material comes from two sell-out Edinburgh Fringe shows. Tickets are £15 (£12 for NHS staff) from squarechapel.co.uk or 01422 349422.

Kim Wilde: Here Come the Aliens. Victoria Theatre, Halifax, Thursday, April 19.

She was the pop icon of the 1980s, with hits such as Four Letter Word and Kids in America, but she’s still making music and is currently at work on her 14th studio album. See her in the flesh as she stops off in Calderdale on a 19-date UK tour. Tickets are £26.75 to £34.25 from victoriatheatre.co.uk or 01422 351158.

Don McLean. Victoria Theatre, Halifax, Tuesday, May 1.

The legendary American singer songwriter (American Pie, Castles in the Air, Vincent etc) is on tour and offering a rare opportunity to hear his iconic hits sung by their creator. His career has spanned over five decades but he remains one of the biggest names in the business. Ticket are £26.75 to £49.25 from victoriatheatre.co.uk or 01422 351158.

Shazia Mirza: With Love from St Tropez. Lawrence Batley Theatre, Thursday, May 17.

The stand-up comedian, of Pakistani heritage, bravely goes where other comedians might fear to venture – with dry jokes about everything from Brexit to burkinis. She’s been on Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls, The Graham Norton Show, Top Gear and Loose Women and her last show, The Kardashians Made Me Do It, played for a staggering 103 nights. Tickets are £13 from thelbt.org.uk or 01484 430528.