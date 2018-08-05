Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Scouting For Girls are to headline at this year’s HuddsFest – just one of a number of August Bank Holiday Weekend festive events in the Huddersfield area.

As well as a day of music at Storthes Hall, with other acts including Aswad and Hue & Cry, the last bank holiday of the year offers a food and drink festival in Cawthorne, a charity music festival in Huddersfield, a beer festival in Shepley and a jigsaw festival in Brighouse.

Take your pick of the entertainment.

Cannon Hall Farm Food Festival: August 24 to 27.

The Cawthorne farm is hosting four days of food, drink and entertainment, with cookery demonstrations, artisan traders and a funfair. There’s free entry, but it’s £5 to park for the day. Visit cannonhallfarm.co.uk/events for details.

Charity Jigsaw Festival, St Martin’s Church, Brighouse: Friday, August 24.

This annual event promises to showcase around 1,200 boxed and made-up puzzles of all kinds. It’s open from 10am until 5pm. Entry is £2 per person.

Marshfest 2018, Ukrainian Club, Huddersfield: Saturday and Sunday, August 25 and 26.

A family-friendly music festival, Marshfest raises money for The Welcome Centre in Huddersfield. It showcases local bands and musicians and promises a line-up of no fewer than 18 outfits. There’s a rock school workshop, reggae evening on Sunday, entertainment for children and a host of food outlets. The festival is on from noon until late both days, with tickets at £5 for adults. (Children under 15 go free).

Beer Festival, Shepley Cricket Club: Saturday and Sunday, August 25 and 26.

Offering a wide selection of real ale and ciders, as well as food, this festival is open from 3pm to 11.30pm on Saturday from 2pm until 10.30pm on Sunday. There’s free entry. The cricket club is on Marsh Lane.

HuddsFest, Storthes Hall: Monday, August 27.

Bringing big-named acts to the town, the festival also showcases the best of local bands, with reggae, Brit pop and newer bands. It’s on from 11am until 11pm in the student campus. For ticket details visit huddsfest.co.uk