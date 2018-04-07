Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Spring has sprung, so it’s time to get out into the countryside and enjoy the budding trees, nesting birds and new life all around.

The Huddersfield area is full of wonderful places to ramble and take in scenic views and home to a number of nature reserves – all promising secluded walks and the chance to get close to wildlife.

Our guide covers five nature reserves. Three are in Kirklees and within easy reach of Huddersfield town centre, while two are beauty spots in Calderdale – one well known and the other a hidden gem near Brighouse. Dog owners are generally welcome, as long as animals are kept on a lead.

Upper Park Wood Nature Reserve, Northgate Road, Holmfirth

Designated a Local Nature Reserve in 1987, the 12-acre site is owned by Kirklees Council and jointly managed with the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust. It has a network of paths and a variety of habitats, including woodland, a pond, wet areas, acid grassland, hedges and dry stone walls. Although restored to nature, the site bears the traces of past industrial use. Until the early 1900s there were coal pits in the area and the remnants of two can be seen at the side of the wood, now overgrown with gorse. Find the reserve on the A 6024 to Holmfirth. Bus services from Huddersfield to Holmfirth pass the reserve but there is also roadside parking.

Cromwell Bottom Local Nature Reserve, Elland Road, Brighouse

This reserve is Brighouse and Elland’s best-kept secret – acres of woodland, wetland and grassland, all accessible by wheelchair users and families with buggies. Formerly a quarry, power station ash tip and land-fill site, the reserve now has a bird-viewing area, enclosed pond, and miles of maintained pathways. The site, designated a nature reserve in 2003, has its own friends’ organisation, The Cromwell Bottom Wildlife Group, which is always eager to attract new volunteers. On open days the group provides refreshments. Visit cromwellbottom.wordpress.com for details. The reserve can be found off the A6025 Elland Road and has its own car park. Extend your exploration of the area by taking in the canal towpath between Brighouse and Elland (dogs can be let off the lead by the canalside).

Dalton Bank Nature Reserve, Dalton Bank Road, Huddersfield

The 50 acre Woodland Trust site became a Local Nature Reserve back in 1995 following a funding partnership between Syngenta, Kirklees Council, and the Environmental Alliance. It’s now an award-winning nature reserve, offering educational opportunities to schoolchildren and families. There’s a pond with dipping platform, pathways and facilities for disabled visitors. Just two miles from the town centre, it is easily accessed from Dalton Bank Road, where there is off-road parking.

Stirley Farm, Hall Bower Lane, Huddersfield

This Yorkshire Wildlife Trust site covers 240 acres of land that were once intensively farmed. It is now a showcase for how wildlife-friendly farming methods can benefit the landscape, involve the community and support a sustainable farm business. The farmland has a network of footpaths that can be explored at any time, but the farm itself is only open on the first Sunday of every month from 10am until 1pm. Visit ywt.org.uk for details of events. The farm can be approached from Hall Bower Lane. Visitors are advised to use the new entrance track at the junction between Lady House Lane and Hall Bower Lane rather than Ashes Lane. There is limited parking at the farm, mostly reserved for people with mobility issues. However, there is ample parking at the nearby Castle Hill, a short distance from the site.

Jerusalem Farm and Wade Wood, Calderdale

The Calderdale Way passes through the 30 acre nature reserve situated off Jerusalem Lane near Booth village, north of Luddenden in the picturesque Calder Valley. There’s open grassland for picnics, a river to paddle in, outdoor play area, woodland and wetland. Access to the woodland pathways is down a steep bank from the car park and not suitable for those with mobility problems. Jerusalem Farm has an education centre, a campsite and toilet facilities. It’s the perfect venue for a day of wild nature exploration.