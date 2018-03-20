Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Beer buffs in Huddersfield will be able to enjoy no fewer than five festivals celebrating their favourite drink this spring.

The events, all within a few miles of the town centre, offer beers, ciders, wines and, in some cases, prosecco bars. And no-one need drink on an empty stomach, as there’s food on offer at all.

The Star Inn, Folly Hall, has a five-day Spring Beer Festival that ends on the weekend of March 16, 17 and 18. The Albert Street pub is open noon until midnight on Friday and Saturday and from noon onwards on Sunday. As well as real ales, there will be more than 20 gins, wines and whiskey. On Saturday evening the festival is hosting live music from Alexandra Carlos (gig starts at 8pm)

Lord’s Brewing Company, Golcar, is running its first-ever beer festival on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, March 22, 23 and 24. As well as around 40 Yorkshire ales, the tap room event will also feature gins and a prosecco bar. The sampling starts at 7pm each day (2pm on Saturday). Entry (from £6.30) includes two pints and is by ticket only, call 07825837713 or visit lordsbrewing.com

NOO1K Spring Beer Festival at The Nook in Holmfirth is named after the company’s 1000th brew, which will be sold over the weekend of Friday to Sunday, March 23 to 25. However, only a single barrel of the new brew will be available, the rest is being bottled for Christmas. So get there early if you want to try it. Otherwise, there will be cellar-conditioned and hand-pulled real ales from the North, as well as ciders and perries.

Emley Bandroom in Beaumont Street is hosting a fund-raising Real Ale Festival (for the band) over the Easter weekend, on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, March 30, 31, and April 1. It promises free entry and 18 beers, as well as ciders, wine and snacks. Open from 1pm each day.

Meltham’s Beer Festival takes place this year on the weekend of April 7 and 8 at Meltham C of E School, Holmfirth Road. It is a celebration of local beers and ciders as well as including brews from further afield. There’s also a prosecco bar and street food on offer. Entry is ticketed and costs £6 a session. Visit melthambeerfestival.co.uk for details