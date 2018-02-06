The video will start in 8 Cancel

The Flying Scotsman is the most famous train in Britain if not the world.

And you can have your chance to ride the Yorkshire-built engine which revolutionised passenger rail travel.

The Scotsman, which is housed at The National Railway Museum, in York, will be making three journeys in and out of Yorkshire this summer.

It will be making return journeys from Scarborough to Ealing Broadway, London, on June 23, and from Ealing Broadway to York, on June 30.

The Scotsman will also be running from York to Carlisle and back on July 8.

For tickets and more details visit the Flying Scotsman's official website . And hurry because tickets are expected to sell out faster than the Scotsman at full speed.

Jim Lowe, head of operations at the National Railway Museum, told the Manchester Evening News : "Flying Scotsman is a true symbol of engineering excellence and continues to inspire and amaze crowds of people wherever it goes.

"Flying Scotsman is a fantastic ambassador for the National Railway Museum and we aim to give as many people as possible the chance to see this legend of the steam age."

Built in Doncaster, in 1923, The Flying Scotsman was the first locomotive to break the 100mph speed barrier. It recently underwent a painstaking ten-year £4.2m restoration project, which was finally completed in 2016.