An American-style wrestling organisation is bringing its 2018 tour to Todmorden - and a former WWE star is topping of the bill.

World Wide Wrestling League (W3L) are putting on a Wrestling Showdown event at Todmorden Town Hall on Sunday September 23.

The action packed contest will showcase international wrestlers including former WWE star Thomas Raymond Latimer - stage name, Bram.

Latimer was signed to American wrestling promoters, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) - famous for stars such as Stone Cold Steve Austin and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson - in 2011 and 2012.

During that time he competed in the organisation's Florida territory, Florida Championship Wrestling (FWC), where he lost a team bout against FWC champions Damien Sandow and Titus O'Neil.

Later, Latimer signed for Impact Wrestling - also an America promotion company - and beat Eric Young to become King of the Mountain Champion in 2016.

At Todmorden Town Hall Bram will be facing off against current W3L champion Mike Musso as well as 'Tenacious' Johnny Lions and 'The Very Good' Euan G Mackie.

Tickets for the family-friendly event cost £13 for adults and £11 for concessions. Ringside Front Row tickets cost £15 and these include VIP back stage access. A family ticket for four people costs £40.

Doors open at 2.30pm and the first bell goes at 3pm.

Tickets can be bought online at w3lwrestling.com or from the ticket office at Todmorden Information Centre.