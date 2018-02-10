Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

As the days lengthen it’s time to get out and enjoy the spectacular scenery and bracing fresh air that the Huddersfield area has to offer.

We’ve found free guided walks to places of interest and regular sessions of Nordic walking to tone up those winter-wasted muscles.

Nordic walking at Oakwell Hall Country Park, Birstall.

If you’ve got Wednesday mornings free then why not join the outdoor exercise sessions at the country park. Learn how to work upper body muscles while walking, using specially-designed poles. The walks - next ones on February 21, 28 and March 7 – start at 10.30am. There’s no need to book and each one-hour session costs just £1 to rent the Nordic walking sticks.

To The Limits, Marsden.

Join a National Trust ranger for an eight-mile ramble on Saturday, February 24, across the rugged Northern end of the Marsden Moor estate. Meet at Marsden Railway Station at 10am. No need to book. Wear sensible boots and wrap up well.

Hail Caesar: Walk to Roman Fort.

Discover a hidden Roman road as you follow ancient tracks to the Roman fort at Castleshaw on Saturday, March 10. Some steep climbs and rough terrain. Meet the walk leaders at Marsden Railway Station at 10am. Booking not needed. This is a long walk, finishing at 4pm.

The Spring Awakens, Castle Hill.

Join the Castle Hill Ranger for a six-mile walk around Huddersfield’s most prominent hill on Tuesday, March 20. Meet at 1pm at the Castle Hill car park. Booking is not necessary. The walk takes about three hours.

Both Kirklees Council and the National Trust have regular programmes of walks. Visit communitydirectory.kirklees.gov.uk and nationaltrust.org.uk/marsden-moor-estate for more details.