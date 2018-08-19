Load mobile navigation
Mirfield Show 2018

  1. The Revolution Stunts Display at Mirfield Show
  2. The Revolution Stunts Display at Mirfield Show
  3. The Revolution Stunts Display at Mirfield Show
  4. The Revolution Stunts Display at Mirfield Show
  5. The Revolution Stunts Display at Mirfield Show
  6. The Revolution Stunts Display at Mirfield Show
  7. The Revolution Stunts Display at Mirfield Show
  8. Mirfield Show 2018
  9. Winner of the best in show was Hungarian Vizla Oscar with owners Georgia, left, and Rosie Thompson - Mirfield Show 2018
  Winner of the best in show was Hungarian Vizla Oscar with owners Georgia, left, and Rosie Thompson - Mirfield Show 2018
  11. A baby alpaca looking cute at Mirfield Show 2018
  12. Mirfield Show 2018
  13. Kids on the bouncy slide at Mirfield Show 2018
  14. Kids on the bouncy slide at Mirfield Show 2018
  15. Kids on the bouncy slide at Mirfield Show 2018
  16. Grange Moor Brass band atrracted a good audience at Mirfield Show 2018
  17. Tug of war fun at Mirfield Show 2018
  18. Tug of war fun at Mirfield Show 2018
  19. Tug of war fun at Mirfield Show 2018
  20. Tug of war fun at Mirfield Show 2018
  21. Judging in one of the dog show classes at Mirfield Show 2018
  22. The dogs from Rockwood Harriers at Mirfield Show 2018
  23. Taking part in the banana eating competition at Mirfield Show 2018
  24. Grange Moor Brass band attracted a good audience at Mirfield Show 2018
  25. The crowd watching the live bands at Mirfield Show 2018
  26. Two year old Elsie Taylor on a digger at Mirfield Show 2018
  27. Taking part in the banana eating competition at Mirfield Show 2018
  28. Taking part in the banana eating competition at Mirfield Show 2018
