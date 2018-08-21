Load mobile navigation

Vintage and classic car show at Brooklands Nurseries in photos

Around 200 classic vehicles turned up but it was a 1960 Bristol 406 that won Best Car in Show

What's On

Organisers of a classic car show said the day was a success - despite early morning showers.

Brooklands Nurseries Vintage and Classic Car Show 2018 took place on Sunday August 19 in Holmfirth and raised money for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance Service.

Peter Swallow - Yorkshire Air Ambulance fundraiser and co-organiser of the show along with his wife Janet - said hundreds of car enthusiasts didn't let the weather but a dampener on the day.

He said: “It was a hard start with the weather - trying to set up at 7.15am with the rain - but it started to clear up by the early afternoon when the helicopter arrived.

“In the end it was a successful day. We had live music, around 28 trade stalls and a raffle - as well as the classic vehicles.

"In total a couple of hundred vehicles showed up including cars, tractors, motorbikes and army vehicles.”

The day was sponsored by Audi Huddersfield, who brought five of their own cars from their garage on Leeds Road.

  1. David Mann (left), from Sheffield, being awarded the prize for Best Car in Show by Audi's Lee White for his 1960 Bristol.

    1 of 11

  2. David Mann's 1960 Bristol 406 (petrol), which won Best Car in Show.

    2 of 11

  3. Some of the classic motors on show including a 1993 MORGAN PLUS 4 (pictured nearest).

    3 of 11

  4. Classic car show at Brooklands Nurseries, Holmfirth

    4 of 11

  5. Protecting his 1926 Vauxhall 14-40 from the elements is Brian Shilton (right) with Roy Crosby.

    5 of 11

  6. A Rolls Royce enters the show.

    6 of 11

  7. It wasn't just classic cars at the Brooklands Nurseries show - enthusiasts brought all manor of vehicles, like this old Fordson Major tractor.

    7 of 11

  8. A Yorkshire Air Ambulance lands at the Brooklands Nurseries Car Show ahead of the cheque presentation by main sponsors Audi Huddersfield.

    8 of 11

  9. The Yorkshire Air Ambulance touches down behind one of Audi Huddersfield's five cars that were on display.

    9 of 11

  10. Yorkshire Air Ambulance staff and volunteers receive the cheque for £500 from Audi Huddersfield's Lee White. Organiser Peter Swallow said they aimed to raise £4,000 at the event in total.

    10 of 11

  11. Presenting a cheque for £500.00 is Lee White from Audi, Huddersfield, with Dave Jessop and Jan Swallow from Yorkshire Air Ambulance

    11 of 11
Comments
Music & NightlifeLeeds Festival 2018: all the camping essentials you need to packFrom essentials like tents and waterproofs to hand gel and wet wipes here's what you need to take to Leeds Festival
BBCOff to Leeds Festival? Read our festival survival guide to make sure your weekend goes without a hitchFrom festival fashion to what to pack and how to make sure you don't miss your favourite bands
Reading and Leeds FestivalsLeeds Festival 2017: the items you can and can't bringFind out what items are banned from Bramham Park this year
Reading and Leeds FestivalsLast minute tickets to Leeds Festival on sale as event nearsThe remaining tickets are on sale for the four-day music event,
Food & DrinkMeet the Great British Bake Off contestant from West YorkshireThe Channel 4 show will begin its latest run at the end of August
What's On NewsVintage and classic car show at Brooklands Nurseries in photosAround 200 classic vehicles turned up but it was a 1960 Bristol 406 that won Best Car in Show
Food & DrinkMeet the Great British Bake Off contestant from West YorkshireThe Channel 4 show will begin its latest run at the end of August
WaitroseWhere's the Diet Coke Citrus? Why you can't find it anywhereCoca Cola have recently released two new flavours
Crosland Moor'Retro' Mercs and Ladas among cool stuff at Northern Retro car showHundreds of cars will be on show at the event
YouTubeHow to get Lucas the Spider back packs and merchandiseT shirts, back packs and mugs featuring the YouTube sensation are now available on Teespring
BirkbyHow hospital horror attack unfolded as man heard screaming: "They've got a gun and want to kill me"Victim was attacked at BMI Hospital in Birkby and later turned up at infirmary with injuries to his hand
HuddersfieldCase of rare STI Donovanosis which causes genitals to erupt in flesh eating ulcers found in north of EnglandCONTAINS GRAPHIC IMAGE: The sexually transmitted disease has never been seen in the UK before
MirfieldThe touching tribute Wendie McDonald's family have asked mourners bring to her funeralRelatives want a big send-off for the grandmother who died in a crash at Cooper Bridge
Kirklees Magistrates CourtEstate agent who crashed her car while four times over the limit escapes jail'It's a miracle that nobody was harmed' magistrates told functioning alcoholic Elizabeth Hirst
West Yorkshire PoliceAfter another violent targeted attack unfolded in our community, the Examiner looks at all the shootings in 2018There have been nine shootings reported to the Examiner this year with many taking place in recent months
West Yorkshire PoliceAfter another violent targeted attack unfolded in our community, the Examiner looks at all the shootings in 2018There have been nine shootings reported to the Examiner this year with many taking place in recent months
BirkbyHow hospital horror attack unfolded as man heard screaming: "They've got a gun and want to kill me"Victim was attacked at BMI Hospital in Birkby and later turned up at infirmary with injuries to his hand
MirfieldThe touching tribute Wendie McDonald's family have asked mourners bring to her funeralRelatives want a big send-off for the grandmother who died in a crash at Cooper Bridge
Huddersfield Town FCWing threat on cards for Huddersfield Town against Cardiff CityDavid Wagner speaks of alternatives in attack
Kirklees Magistrates CourtEstate agent who crashed her car while four times over the limit escapes jail'It's a miracle that nobody was harmed' magistrates told functioning alcoholic Elizabeth Hirst
Top Stories
West Yorkshire PoliceAfter another violent targeted attack unfolded in our community, the Examiner looks at all the shootings in 2018
There have been nine shootings reported to the Examiner this year with many taking place in recent months
BirkbyPolice called to blood-soaked scene after car park attack leaves victim 'screaming for help'
Victim turned up at infirmary with injuries to his hand
MirfieldThe touching tribute Wendie McDonald's family have asked mourners bring to her funeral
Relatives want a big send-off for the grandmother who died in a crash at Cooper Bridge
Kirklees Magistrates CourtEstate agent who crashed her car while four times over the limit escapes jail
'It's a miracle that nobody was harmed' magistrates told functioning alcoholic Elizabeth Hirst
Paul StevensYour August Bank Holiday weekend weather forecast for Huddersfield
Mixed bag forecast includes chilly starts and possible thunderstorms
BirkbyWhat we know so far about "targeted" attack outside Huddersfield Hospital in Birkby
Blood was seen on the pavement and wall outside the entrance to the BMI hospital on Birkby Hall Road
NewsPictured: The blood-spattered door of the BMI Hospital Huddersfield where a serious incident has taken place
HuddersfieldCase of rare STI Donovanosis which causes genitals to erupt in flesh eating ulcers found in north of England
CONTAINS GRAPHIC IMAGE: The sexually transmitted disease has never been seen in the UK before
BirkbyWhat to do if your appointment is cancelled at Huddersfield BMI Hospital
The hospital has been closed while police investigate a serious assault on a man
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue ServiceThe number of home fire safety checks has plummeted as budget cuts biteTens of thousands fewer homes are visited by West Yorkshire firefighters
M62This is why there are so many lorries with adverts next to the M62
The main purpose ISN'T advertising, says roadside advertising boss
Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation TrustHuddersfield hospital chiefs deny Brexit to blame as more than 20 EU nurses quit
Staff shortages continue as foreign recruits move on