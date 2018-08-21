Vintage and classic car show at Brooklands Nurseries in photos

Around 200 classic vehicles turned up but it was a 1960 Bristol 406 that won Best Car in Show

Organisers of a classic car show said the day was a success - despite early morning showers.

Brooklands Nurseries Vintage and Classic Car Show 2018 took place on Sunday August 19 in Holmfirth and raised money for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance Service.

Peter Swallow - Yorkshire Air Ambulance fundraiser and co-organiser of the show along with his wife Janet - said hundreds of car enthusiasts didn't let the weather but a dampener on the day.

He said: “It was a hard start with the weather - trying to set up at 7.15am with the rain - but it started to clear up by the early afternoon when the helicopter arrived.

“In the end it was a successful day. We had live music, around 28 trade stalls and a raffle - as well as the classic vehicles.

"In total a couple of hundred vehicles showed up including cars, tractors, motorbikes and army vehicles.”

The day was sponsored by Audi Huddersfield, who brought five of their own cars from their garage on Leeds Road.