Head of Steam Jazz Club: Wednesday, March 14.

The Huddersfield pub hosts live music every week and will be welcoming saxophonist Frank Booker, keyboard player Andrzej Baranek, bass Paul Chamberlain and drummer Joe England to the venue. Show time is 8.30pm. The cover charge is £3 to £5.

Historical lecture, Square Chapel Arts Centre: Wednesdays, March 14, 21 and 28.

Historian David Glover delivers a series of fund-raising lectures for the Halifax arts centre on topics ranging from Shibden Hall (soon to be featured in a new television drama) to the Last Tsar of Russia. Talks start at 2pm and tickets are just £4 and £6. Visit squarechapel.co.uk for details.

The Strategists, Barnsley Civic: Thursday and Friday, March 15 and 16.

The story of women’s rugby is told through an unusual mix of words, live music and contemporary and Indian dance in a show that draws inspiration from figures such as Emily Valentine, who in 1887 was the first female ever recorded to play the game. It’s premiering in Barnsley, Tickets are £10 and £12 from barnsleycivic.co.uk or 01226 327000.

Gustav Klimt: Imperial Muralist turned Radical Painter, University of Huddersfield: Thursday, March 15.

The Arts Society Huddersfield hosts a lecture by Gavin Plumley about the Viennese painter known for his gold-covered works and sexual themes that shocked late 19th century society. One of a series of talks. Non-members can attend a single lecture for £5. Doors open at 7pm in the Sparck Jones Building.

Race Night, Moldgreen Liberal Club: Friday, March 16.

This event is a fund-raiser for the Ravensknowle Children’s Gala – now in its 91st year. Doors open at 7.30pm.

Fund-raising jumble sale, Mirfield: Friday, March 16.

Trinity Methodist Community Rooms in Mirfield is hosting a sale in aid of church funds from 6pm. Entry is 20p.

Holmfirth Choral Society, Holmfirth Civic Hall: Saturday, March 17.

The Society presents Ramirez’ Misa Criolla, a setting of the Mass using Argentinian folk tunes and rhythms, and Orff’s Carmina Burana. The concert is accompanied by Malcolm Hinchliffe and Chris Pulleyn on two pianos, with supporting percussion. The soloists will be Peyee Chen (soprano), Edd Ingham (tenor) and Daniel Sumner (baritone), and the concert will feature an appearance by the newly-formed Holme Valley Youth Choir, directed by Sarah Ogden. Tickets are £9 at the door, or from 01484 687643.

Ed Byrne, Spoiler Alert: Huddersfield Town Hall, Monday, March 19.

The Irish comedian, most recently seen on Dar & Ed’s Road to Mandalay, is back in town with his new show. Tickets are £24 from kirkleestownhalls.co.uk or 01484 225755.

That’ll Be The Day, Victoria Theatre: Wednesday, March 21.

The rock and roll variety show covers classic hits from the 50s, 60s and 70sm mixed with comedy sketches. Prepare for non-stop nostalgia and dancing in the aisles at the Halifax theatre. Tickets are £25.50 from victoriatheatre.co.uk or 01422 351158.

Four’s Company, St Paul’s Hall: Thursday, March 22.

The University of Huddersfield’s Chamber Choir and Early Music Ensemble presents liturgical texts set by composers of different generations, from the Renaissance to the present day. There’s also dance music played on viols, recorders and sackbuts and elegant Baroque trio sonatas. Ticket details from store.hud.ac.uk of 01484 471873.

James & Ola, Uncensored, Victoria Theatre: Thursday March 22.

The Strictly pairing presents an evening of dirty dancing in a high-energy show with more than a hint of steaminess. Their true love story and championship dance journey are brought together with a full cast of supporting dancers. Tickets are £31.25 from victoriatheatre.co.uk or 01422 351158.

The Houghton Weavers, Square Chapel Arts Centre: Friday, March 23.

The Halifax venue hosts this popular folk band. On the road for more tha 40 years, the weavers have performed thousands of concerts and featured in several radio and television series. Ticket are £12.50 from squarechapel.co.uk or 01422 349422.

The Flying Lovers of Vitebsk, West Yorkshire Playhouse: Tuesday, March 20, until Saturday, March 24.

The story of artist Marc Chagall and his wife Bella, Pogroms and Russian Revolution is told through music, dance and drama. It is a tale of love during some of the most devastating times in history. The production won the Carol Tambor Best of Edinburgh Award in 2017. Tickets from £13.50. Visiting wyp,org.uk or call 0113 2137700 for details.

Turn of the Screw, West Yorshire Playhouse: Tuesday, March 20, until Saturday, March 24.

Henry James’ classic ghost story, which inspired Susan Hill’s The Woman in Black, comes to the Leeds theatre in a thrilling new adaptation starring Doctors and Eastenders star Carli Norris, Tickets are from £13.50. Visit wyp,org.uk or call 0113 2137700 for details.

Ballet British Columbia, Alhambra Theatre: Friday and Saturday, March 23 and 24.

Canada’s celebrated dance company perform three works with a blend of classical and contemporary styles. There’s 16+ a room, inspired by the work of Emily Dickinson and Janette Winterson; romantic Solo Echo; and Bill, a showcase of dancing virtuosity. Tickets are £18 to £25 from bradford-theatres.co.uk or 01274 432000.

Boobs & Brass, Huddersfield Town Hall: Saturday, March 24.

The world famous Brighouse and Rastrick Band teams up with Kettering-based all-female band Boobs & Brass for a charity concert that will aim to raise the roof of the town hall. It will be the last time the two ensembles stage a massed band concert together, as Boobs & Brass is to disband after 10 years of charity fund-raising. The women hope the concert will boost their total raised for breast cancer charities to £250,000. Principal conductor on the night will be David Thornton, musical director of Brighouse and Rastrick. Tickets are £13 from kirkleestownhalls.co.uk or 01484 225755.