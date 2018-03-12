Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Talking Stock Productions, the West Yorkshire theatre company that brought Godfrey’s Last Stand and Godfrey’s Last Love to Northern audiences, is about to premiere the last in the trilogy, Godfrey’s Last Summer.

Written by Calderdale playwright Alan Stockdill and starring Huddersfield actor Keith Royston, the play opened on Saturday, March 10, at Hebden Bridge and can also be seen at the Square Chapel Arts Centre in Halifax on Thursday and Friday, March 15 and 16, before moving further afield on tour.

So far, audiences have seen cricket umpire Godfrey win the lottery, enabling his dreams of umpiring an international match, and celebrate his good luck with a trip to Morecambe that results in romance.

Godfrey’s Last Summer is the final innings for the lovable character and tackles the themes of life, death, dreams, family and friendship. It’s a gentle comedy that promising both laugh-out-loud and tearful moments.

As with all Alan’s productions, it is a fund-raiser for charity – this time the blood cancer charity Bloodwise. Over the past two years, the company has raised more than £24,500 for a host of different charities.

For Square Chapel tickets visit squarechapel.co.uk or call 01422 349422. For details of other shows visit talkingstock.co.uk