An exhibition showing great pictures taken by local amateur photographers is now on at Huddersfield Art Gallery.

Huddersfield Photo-Imaging Club is showcasing around 140 framed prints and some 80 digital images at the gallery until Saturday, September 1.

The exhibits will include the winners in a range of categories. The best images from each category of prints and digital images were chosen by independent judges provided by the Yorkshire Photographic Union.

The work of two members who have sadly died during the last year - Bob Dixon and Don Sheard - will be celebrated by panels of their prints loaned by their respective families.

Completing the exhibition will be 15 mounted and framed prints in the Author’s Panel category, a non-competitive section in which members of the club produce a panel of prints linked together by style or subject matter and depicting a point of view or conceptual idea.

The exhibition can be viewed Tuesday to Saturday 11am- 4pm. The Art Gallery, above the Central Library on Princess Alexandra Walk in Huddersfield, is closed on Sundays and Mondays. There is free admission to the gallery.

On each of the Saturdays of the exhibition Huddersfield Photo-Imaging Club members will be on hand to answer questions and show Art Gallery visitors how they can vote for their favourite print and digital image.

The print winners are:

Tony Renshaw - Set Subject Trophy for the best print on the theme Reflections.

Gillian Sharp - Briggs Dyson Trophy for the best open print.

Neville Wright - Huddersfield Camera Circle Trophy for the best sport, action and photojournalism print.

Alan Stopher - Halifax Trophy for the best portrait, people and figure study print.

Paul Campbell - Roy Kirk Trophy for the best nature print.

Susan Gibson - Colin Sutcliffe Trophy for the best architecture and record print.

Richard Fulcher - Creative Print Trophy for the best creative print.

Carla Lloyd - Colin Gower Cup for the best travel print.

John Harris - Armitage Trophy for the best scapes print

Clair Briggs - Bernice Sheard Trophy for the best intermediate level print (an open competition for less experienced members who are no longer beginners).

A flat screen high definition television will continuously show of the best 80 images submitted.

The full digital images winners.

Paul Campbell - Creative Digital Trophy for the best creative image.

Gillian Sharp - Whiteley Trophy image for the best open image.

Kevin Lloyd - HPIC Cup for the best sport, action and photojournalism image.

Paul Campbell - Wood Trophy for the best portrait, people and figure study image.

George Fewster - McMillan Trophy for the best nature image.

Andrew Smith - Cooke Trophy for the best architecture and record image.

Tony Renshaw - HCC Cup for the best travel image.

Gillian Sharp - Frank Radcliffe Trophy for the best scapes image.

Tony Peckham - Frank Heeley Trophy for the best intermediate level image (an open category).

Shane Howson - George Major Rose Bowl for the best beginners image (an open category).