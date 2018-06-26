Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thousands of visitors are expected at this year’s Great Yorkshire Show.

The show, which celebrates the best in Yorkshire agriculture and rural life, takes place between July 10-12 with more than 130,000 visitors and over 8,500 animals expected at the Great Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate.

Organisers say it celebrates the very best of Yorkshire food, farming and rural life.

Charles Mills, Show Director, said: “Our 160th Great Yorkshire Show is set to be magical with some of the finest animals in the UK competing, breath taking performances in the main ring and plenty of surprises lined up for visitors to celebrate the show’s milestone.

“This is a celebration of food, countryside and agriculture with something for everyone of every age while keeping farming at its heart.”

Here’s what you can expect at the show:

When and where is the Great Yorkshire Show?

Tuesday July 10 to Thursday July 12 at the Great Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate, HG2 8NZ.

Opening times: Tuesday, Wednesday 7.30am – 7.30pm; Thursday 7.30am – 6.30pm (last admission 5pm).

What is planned for the 160th Great Yorkshire Show?

There will be displays of animals from farmers from throughout Yorkshire, with equine and livestock demos; displays of rabbits and poultry; there’s a country pursuits arena, fashion shows; cheese shows and forestry and woodworking demos.

New for 2018 is a step back in time; in the 1800s the Craven Heifer became a national phenomenon and toured the county, to this day it remains the largest cow ever shown in England.

The Yorkshire Agricultural Society have worked with Emma Stothard to recreate this giant beast of a cow.

You may even see royalty as Princess Anne is visiting on Wednesday July 11.

Events just for children:

As well as the usual farming exhibitions, children can meet newly hatched chicks, use hydraulics to make a mini-digger move, explore a veg garden; make bread; take part in willow weaving and more.

How much are tickets for the Great Yorkshire Show?

Prices vary, if you book in advance they are cheaper, as follows: Adult: on the gate: £29; in advance £25; Student (on production of Student ID): gate: £20; Child (age 5 – 18): gate: £15; in advance: £12; Family (2 adults & 3 children): gate £75; in advance £65; Children under the age of 5 are entitled to free entry and do not require a ticket. Available via greatyorkshireshow.co.uk/ticket-information/

How to get there and where to park:

Parking at the showground is free, but it gets busy. The Harrogate Bus Company operates a free return bus service from Harrogate Bus Station (next to the Railway Station) to the Showground commencing daily at 7.20am until 8pm (7.20am until 7pm on Thursday).

Northern Rail trains run from Leeds, Knaresborough and York. Trains run every half hour between Leeds and Harrogate and every hour between York and Harrogate, then use the free shuttle bus.