It’s dubbed the “greatest free show on earth” ... but probably only if you love brass band music.

But this Friday will see the Saddleworth & District Whit Friday Brass Band Contests which run all afternoon and evening with many bands coming from the Huddersfield and Calderdale areas. Brighouse and Rastrick have notched up many successes in the contest over the years.

The event has grown in popularity since its earliest recorded contest in 1884.

Last year well over 100 brass bands participated in around 20 different contests at open air venues scattered around the moorland villages and towns a short drive from Huddersfield such as Uppermill, Denshaw, Delph, Diggle and Dobcross.

The contests are open to all-comers so the local youth bands get to match their skills against the top bands of the country.

Contests typically start at about 4.30pm. Bands play two pieces, one while marching and then their well-rehearsed show-piece on whatever passes for a rostrum. Each performance is scored ‘blind’ by an adjudicator, hidden in some adjacent darkened room or caravan.

Each contest offers prizes for the best band, best youth band, best soloists etc. At one of the busier venues, you could expect to hear over 50 bands, before the winners are announced shortly after close which could be as late as 11.30pm.