A new festival is coming to Linthwaite.

A group of dedicated villagers have been organising the inaugural Linthwaite Leadboilers Festival - a day of family fun, food, stalls and live music.

It will see bands take to the stage to entertain residents and visitors all day on Saturday, June 30.

Malcolm Coton, one of the organisers, said: “It’s the inaugural festival and one we couldn’t have organised without a core team of people, without the support of sponsors and Pride in Linthwaite and community groups and also without the support of the community.

“We think the festival will draw two audiences - the families in the day looking for entertainment and activities, then an older crowd at night to enjoy the music, food and drink.”

Here’s a guide to what you can expect:

What is Linthwaite Leadboilers:

According to the Examiner archive, the Linthwaite Leadboilers story started two or three hundred years ago when soldiers used the moors for musket practice. Villagers collected the lead balls and wanted to sell them for scrap but did not know how to melt them down – so they boiled them in water.

When and where is the Festival?

The festival will be a fun day with craft stalls, a dog show and live bands and will be held on Saturday, June 30 in the field at the top of Hoyle Ing, off Causeway Side.

What can you expect?

For families: during the day activities will be in three zones, a main stage, arena and then outside area. There will be stalls, food and drink, crafts, a dog show, tug-o-war and child-friendly activities, plus live music.

In the evening, the band line-up includes The Sellouts, Klonk, The Bluestrings and Awesome Choir of Rock.

What else is there?

A Cauldron Challenge in aid of the Welcome Centre. Organisers ask visitors to bring donations to the Welcome Centre foodbank, which supports people throughout Huddersfield with food parcels.

There will be a drop off point for donations.

Where to find out more:

There is a dedicated Facebook group which you can access here: www.facebook.com/Leadboilers