Step back in time as the 10th Meltham Memories 1940s Wartime Weekend is set to take place.

The popular event, now celebrating its first decade, will take place over the weekend of Saturday June 30 and Sunday July 1.

Expect 40s costumes, a flypast (weather permitting), armoured vehicles, classic cars, live music and family fun – and most of the events are totally free.

Chair Pam Cox said: “It’s​ 10 years since the first Meltham Memories Wartime Weekend and what a two days we have in store.

“Spread over the village – the school, the Carlile parking area, Town Gate and the Church and Church Hall – it promises to have something for everyone.

“Starting with the Grand Military Parade, then loads of entertainment, dancing, stalls, food, bars, mock battles with the Axis Allied Re-enactors, flypast, children’s entertainment, vintage fairground and lots more.”

The party goes from day to night with a swing band, the Swing Commanders, leading the celebrations in the Grand Marquee that will be in place on Carlile Street. Admission for that is event is by ticket only for £10 each.

Here’s what more you can expect:

What is Meltham Memories 1940s Wartime Weekend?

It’s a celebration of yesteryear, Meltham Memories Wartime Weekend is organised by a team of volunteers in the village and it includes the parade of military vehicles, entertainers, exhibitors and re-enactors coming to participate from across the country to put on a show.

What you can expect this year:

Friday June 29:

There will be a real ale festival at St Bartholomew’s Church Hall from 6pm and Marina Mae sings at the Waggon and Horses from 8pm.

Saturday June 30:

St Bartholomew’s Church Hall: real ale festival continues with live music and a hog roast.

Towngate car park: 11am onwards, children’s activities, bouncy castle, inflatables, penalty shootout ​and food.

Carlile Marquee and Village: non-stop entertainment, bar, stalls, food and drinks.

Carlile Institute: cream teas and entertainment by Jump, Jive and Swing.

Meltham C of E School Grounds: living history, vintage fairground rides, games and stalls, dancing with Backstep Boogie Club, Craft Beer Bar, Hot Carvery, Ice Cream.

Meltham Fire Station: fun and games for all the family.

Then at 12.30pm the Grand Military Parade with Meltham and Meltham Mills Brass Band, vintage vehicles and more takes place.

The Grand Marquee: 7pm, the Swim Commanders will play. Tickets from the Waggon and Horses, the Flower Box or via www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/meltham-memories-1940s-wartime-weekend-tickets-46714180371

Sunday July 1:

The real ale festival continues as do the family-friendly events at the Carlile Marquee. Further events in the village include live music, children’s games and more at Meltham CE School.

Carlile Institute: 5pm, feature film the Darkest House will be shown. Booking is essential and tickets are £6 from Cafe 33, Huddersfield Road, and the Flower Box, Market Place.

To find out more visit the Meltham Memories website here: www.melthammemories.co.uk