From half-term yeti hunting to prescient political drama, take your pick of entertainment in our corner of West Yorkshire. It’s in date order.

Classic rock and blues gig, TopSpot Snooker, Huddersfield, Saturday, February 17.

The Wakefield Road venue is hosting Bob Hinchliffe in the club’s lounge bar from 9pm.

Horace and the Yeti, Northorpe Barn, Mirfield, Tuesday, February 20.

Creative Scene presents a family show for half-term. Horace is hunting a yeti and wants to stuff it as a present for the queen. But when he meets the yeti he discovers that he’d rather be friends instead. For the under 8s. Family tickets are £13 (for four) from creativescene.org.uk This show is also at Batley Bulldogs on February 21 and Thornhill Sports and Community Centre on February 22.

Electric Spring, Huddersfield University, from Wednesday, February 21.

The annual festival of live electronic music takes place at the university’s Phipps Hall. This is one for those who want to hear cutting-edge sounds and something completely different. There is free admission for all concerts and workshops. The festival ends on Sunday, February 25. For details visit electricspring.co.uk

Prescient political drama, West Yorkshire Playhouse, Leeds, from Friday, February 23.

James Graham’s critically-acclaimed political drama This House is set in the corridors of power in 1974. Westminster rings with the sound of infighting and back-biting as the parties battle to change the future of the nation. There’s comedy and chaos at work in a play that shows there’s nothing new in politics. Tickets are from £13.50. Visit wyp.org.uk for details. The play, which enjoyed sell-out runs in the West End, can be seen until Saturday, March 10.

Afrobeat, funk and jazz at Small Seeds, Huddersfield, Friday, February 23.

Mansion of Snakes, a 12-piece bone-shaking ensemble, entertains at the town centre venue from 8pm. Entry is free.

Magic and circus skills, Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield, Saturday, February 24.

Huddersfield magician Michael Jordan is bringing his family show High Jinx Magic, Illusion and Circus back to his home theatre for half term. A former Young Magician of the Year, he has been presenting his show in Blackpool for the past six years. Tickets are £10 and £12.50 (family tickets available for four people at £40) from thelbt.org.uk or 01484 430528.

Yorkshire Brass, St Paul’s Hall, Huddersfield, Sunday, February 25.

The University of Huddersfield and Hepworth Brass Band host an evening of top brass sounds – a preview of the Yorkshire Brass Band Championships. Admission is free and there’s a chance to hear the best in the brass business. From 6.30pm.

Guitar concert, Phipps Hall, Huddersfield, Monday, February 26.

Diego Castro gives the premiere of Jurg Frey’s ‘guitarist alone’ work, as well as showcasing new works by postgraduate students from the University of Huddersfield. Tickets are £5 and £7.50 (free to students) from store.hud.ac.uk The concert starts at 7.30pm.

Strictly Pennine, Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield, from Tuesday, February 27.

Schools from the Pennine Sports Partnership entertain in the 10th anniversary show celebrating all forms of dance. Also on Wednesday, February 28, and Thursday, March 1. Tickets are £7, details as above.

Marsden the Poetry Village, Marsden Library, Wednesday, February 28.

Four northern-based poets will have their work showcased at this library event, hosted by Marsden poet David Coldwell and supported by the forthcoming Huddersfield Literature Festival. It starts at 7.30pm. Tickets are £1 and £3,.50 from huddlitfest.org.uk