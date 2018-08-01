Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's been a year since one of West Yorkshire's most important historic buildings reopened after a £19m revamp.

Halifax Piece Hall, which first opened as a cloth hall in 1779, was reopened on August 1 following renovation work.

The Grade I listed building has welcomed 2.4m visitors since it was reopened by Halifax-born Paralympian Hannah Cockcroft on Yorkshire Day last year.

The hall, which received a royal visit from Prince Charles in February, hosted the Antiques Roadshow in July 8.

Piece Hall Trust Chief Executive, Nicky Chance-Thompson, said: "After a very successful first year, I am really honoured to have attracted such an illustrious and diverse group of patrons who will help to support The Piece Hall in the next phase of its journey.

"Our vision of delivering a world class destination is becoming a reality and there is no doubt that the combined efforts of ourselves, partners and the people of this town have all helped to put Halifax on the map."

The Piece Hall will host an afternoon tea party today (August 1), 12pm-6pm, to celebrate a successful year.

In numbers: Halifax Piece Hall one year after its grand reopening

2,400,000 Visitors since August 1, 2017 Piece Hall

50 national and international artists during Welcome Festival including 2 Desperate Men from Bristol, 2 hair artists from Barcelona, 7 Circus performers from Rajasthan and 16 Arial Acrobats from France

One 45 metre x 25 metre monumental luminaria

23 international artists during Christmas 2017 including, one Canadian comedian, 15 burlesque performers, 3 silent disco DJs from the Netherlands, one award winning Queen tribute, one Londoner with unlimited one liners, one Irish Comedy Circus performer with the best beard ever, one Card Ninja, one duck and a Bag Lady

Over 100 choir singers and over 60 brass players

One Prince and his Duchess

One musical legend (Andrew Lloyd Webber)

One artistic genius (Grayson Perry)

1 converted bus - IOU

136 pro riders through the South Gate for the start of Stage 4 Tour de Yorkshire Piece Hall