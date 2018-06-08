Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than 100 of the country’s best trained canines will be showing what they can do at the Harden Moss Sheepdog Trials 2018.

The historic West Yorkshire event, which takes place this year from June 22 to 24, promises a weekend of rural attractions alongside the chance to watch dogs and handlers in action on the show field near Holmfirth.

Friday, June 22, is mainly a day for heats: the action proper begins at 9am the following day. Saturday is packed with family entertainment, including a demonstration by the Holme Valley Mountain Rescue Team at 1pm; fell race at 3.30pm; and ‘Best Looking Dog Show’ at 3.35pm, which is open to owners of all breeds.

Sunday dawns with more dog heats, demonstrations by young handlers and Pennine Fox Hounds between 1pm and 2pm; a vintage tractor run from 12.30pm; and a concert by the Skelmanthorpe Brass Band in the afternoon. Throughout the day there will be demonstrations of sheep shearing and walking stick whittling, as well as a sheep show.

Publicity officer Lorraine Osborn says organisers are keeping their fingers crossed for fine weather and will be providing hot and cold food, including a hog roast, as well as a bar, over the weekend. Trade stands will be offering all manner of shopping opportunities.

Competitors in the trials range in age from young handlers of just five-years-old to those who’ve been trialling for decades and won awards.

Lorraine says: “The trials are more than a 100 years old and have only ever missed two years since it started because of the world wars. It’s a really lovely day out for the family. There’s a lot to do as well as watching the dogs.”

Lorraine, who is married to farmer David Osborn, says social media has boosted the profile of the event nationally and it’s now attracting more dog handlers than ever before, including large numbers of trainers who are not sheep farmers. She added: “Harden Moss has a brick stand for people to sit on and watch that was purpose built for dog trialling. We get people coming from all over the country to run dogs - from as far away as Wales and the South of England.”

Events on both Saturday and Sunday start at 9am, with gates closing at around 6pm. Some attractions are weather dependent. Entry is £5 for adults, children under 16 go free. There is ample field parking near the show site on Greenfield Road (A 635 out of Holmfirth).