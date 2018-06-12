Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than 1,300 women and girls are expected to join the Race for Life 2018 in Huddersfield, bringing a sea of pink to Greenhead Park.

The all-female event, on Sunday, July 1, is returning to its roots in the park and organisers, Cancer Research UK, hope those taking part will raise as much as £80,000 for the charity.

Katie Mathers, Area Event Manager for Cancer Research UK, says the race is open to all ages and all levels of ability.

She explained: “We have people walking, running and jogging; people bring their children, pushchairs and prams. Women in wheelchairs take part. It’s our biggest fund-raiser of the year.”

Nationally, the Race for Life began more than 25 years ago, and now raises around £3m every year. It made its first appearance in Huddersfield in 2000 in Greenhead Park but then became a popular annual event at the Leeds Road Playing Fields.

This year competitors will complete a 5K lap of Greenhead Park. Starters orders are at 11am.

Entry fees for the race are £14.99 for women and £10 for children (girls under six go free). Register in advance online at events.cancerresearchuk.org

There is no dedicated parking for participants at Greenhead Park, but the course is just a few minutes walk from several car parks in Huddersfield town centre and there is limited on-street parking around the park.

In some areas the Race for Life is accompanied by a Pretty Muddy challenge. Huddersfield has yet to host one of the muddy obstacle races, but anyone wanting to get their feet/legs/arms/hair dirty can sign up for the Halifax event on Saturday, July 21, which also has a Pretty Muddy event for girls.

Both events need volunteers. Details can also be found on the Race For Life website.