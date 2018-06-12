More than 1,300 women and girls are expected to join the Race for Life 2018 in Huddersfield, bringing a sea of pink to Greenhead Park.
The all-female event, on Sunday, July 1, is returning to its roots in the park and organisers, Cancer Research UK, hope those taking part will raise as much as £80,000 for the charity.
Katie Mathers, Area Event Manager for Cancer Research UK, says the race is open to all ages and all levels of ability.
She explained: “We have people walking, running and jogging; people bring their children, pushchairs and prams. Women in wheelchairs take part. It’s our biggest fund-raiser of the year.”
Nationally, the Race for Life began more than 25 years ago, and now raises around £3m every year. It made its first appearance in Huddersfield in 2000 in Greenhead Park but then became a popular annual event at the Leeds Road Playing Fields.
This year competitors will complete a 5K lap of Greenhead Park. Starters orders are at 11am.
Entry fees for the race are £14.99 for women and £10 for children (girls under six go free). Register in advance online at events.cancerresearchuk.org
There is no dedicated parking for participants at Greenhead Park, but the course is just a few minutes walk from several car parks in Huddersfield town centre and there is limited on-street parking around the park.
In some areas the Race for Life is accompanied by a Pretty Muddy challenge. Huddersfield has yet to host one of the muddy obstacle races, but anyone wanting to get their feet/legs/arms/hair dirty can sign up for the Halifax event on Saturday, July 21, which also has a Pretty Muddy event for girls.
Both events need volunteers. Details can also be found on the Race For Life website.