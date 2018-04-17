Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A charity football match featuring former Huddersfield Town players is to raise money for a memorial bench to a fallen Meltham soldier.

The event at Ossett Albion FC’s ground on Sunday April 28 will feature several ex pros among them including former Liverpool goalkeeper Bruce Grobbelaar and ex Huddersfield Town players Matt Glennon, Darren Bullock, Delroy Facey and Clyde Wijnhard.

Money raised will fund a bench at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire which will bear the names of Private Tom Wroe, 18, from Meltham, and Sgt Gareth Thursby, 29, from Skipton.

Both men were gunned down by a rogue Afghan policeman inside their checkpoint in Helmand Province on September 15, 2012.

The charity day will include activities for all ages including a 100m inflatable assault course and tombola stalls.

Four teams are taking part - armed forces, ex pros, celebrities and Ossett over-35s.

The first game will kick off at 12 between Ossett over-35s and celebrities which will include James Hooton who plays Sam Dingle in Emmerdale and former Giants player Eorl Crabtree.

Army and ex-army players will then take on former professionals.

After the final game an auction will start at 5.30pm.

Lots include shirts signed by Paul Gascoigne, Steven Gerrard, Jamie Carragher, Ian Rush, Freddie Flintoff, Bradley Wiggins, Huddersfield Town, Bradford City and Swindon Town.

There is a bar and refreshments served all day.

Entry is £2 adults (including a raffle ticket) and £1 per child.

Ossett Albion FC, is on Dimple Wells Road, Ossett, WF5 8JT.