It's been a difficult summer so far for gardeners, particularly those who open their gardens to the public for charity.

But there are several in Huddersfield which will be doing so in the coming weeks.

Margaret Beever, of Underbank, Holmfirth, is preparing to do just that later in the month.

She said: “Having an open garden is a lot of hard work but this year it’s even harder. I’ve been watering every other day to keep things looking good, but I don’t know what people are going to think of my patchy lawn.”

Margaret, 78, is a past winner of The Examiner’s Garden of the Year competition - an accolade that she scooped twice, in 2009 and 2010. Her garden was described as a ‘hidden gem’. It was after her win in 2010 that she decided to share her garden with others. She explained: “Graham Porter, the Examiner’s former gardening correspondent and one of the judges, said to me ‘do you open this garden to the public?’ I’d been thinking about it and decided that I would.”

Margaret has lived in Underbank for 56 years and took up gardening around 35 years ago. Her husband Philip, who died last year, mowed the lawns but she was responsible for everything else.

She still cares for the large plot herself and says her style of gardening is loose and unstructured.

“I have no plan, I just put plants where I want them,” she says.

But her system appears to work as the garden has been much admired over the years. Last year more than 150 visited on the open day, raising £1,000 for two charities.

This year, Margaret is hosting an open day on Sunday, July 22, from 1pm until 5pm, and plans to serve tea and homemade cakes, which are almost as popular as her flower beds and herbaceous borders.

“People start asking me in April if I’m going to open in the summer,” she said. “The garden is at its best in July.”

The riverside garden has a pond and an English country cottage feel about it.

One of Margaret’s biggest problems has been the quality of the soil. As she says: “I was told that the ground had been prepared as a bowling green and there was a lot of rubble underneath it. It drains very easily.”

Margaret is charging £3 admission to visitors and is raising money for both the community venue Choppards Mission and the Teenage Cancer Trust.

The garden is at Dover Cottages, Underbank, HD9 2SG, off the B6106 Dunford Road. Margaret advises drivers to park on Washpit New Road.

* The National Open Garden Scheme has a number of events coming up in the Huddersfield area over the summer. Gardeners register their open days with the organisation, which has a partnership with the Macmillan Cancer Support charity. Details can be found on www.ngs.org.uk

Forthcoming open days include: Sue Proctor Plant Nursery Garden, Clayton West, on Sunday, July 15, from 11am until 4pm: Scape Lodge, Scapegoat Hill, on Sunday, August 19, from 1pm until 5pm: and Lower Crawshaw, Emley, on Friday, August 31, (by appointment only - the website has details).