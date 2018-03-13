Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Who can best The Beast?

Huddersfield-based charity the Laura Crane Youth Cancer Trust is sure to be the winner when Mark ‘The Beast’ Labbett from ITV’s quiz show The Chase puts his reputation on the line to challenge teams of competitors in a fundraising quiz.

A Beast of a Quiz – which last year raised more than £4,000 for the trust – will be held on Saturday, March 17, at Bertie’s in Elland.

Mark said: “I am delighted to be back supporting the team at the Laura Crane Youth Cancer Trust and am really looking forward to meeting those who are brave enough to challenge me! It will be a great night, packed with lots of fun and laughs and we’ll be raising vital funds for a great cause as well.”

Trust manager Pam Thornes said: “The funds raised from the Beast Of A Quiz help us support the teenagers and young adults suffering with cancer across the UK. We had such an amazing time at last year’s sold out event and can’t wait to replicate the success this year.

“Tickets are selling incredibly quickly so if you want to join us on this fantastic night please get in touch.”

Tickets priced £25 per person or £100 for a group booking of four are available by contacting the trust on 01484 510013 or emailing hello@lauracranetrust.org or www.lauracranetrust.org .