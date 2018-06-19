Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s one of the country’s largest open art exhibitions for charity and this year’s Holmfirth Artweek, the 51st, is bigger than ever before.

The 2018 event will showcase more than 2,000 artworks by around 400 professional and amateur artists. As well as a main exhibition, filling Holmfirth Civic Hall from Sunday, July 1, until Saturday, July 7, there are 27 fringe venues in the Holme Valley and, for the first time, five in the Colne Valley. It’s estimated that Artweek attracts up to 10,000 visitors every year, raising around £40,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The Artweek, which began as a local art exhibition to raise money for charity, was founded in 1966 and has since donated more than £900,000 to Macmillan Cancer Support. It is run by a voluntary Artweek Committee and Holmfirth Macmillan Committee members, who won a national award from the charity for their work.

Most of the exhibitors are from the North, showcasing the wealth of talent among Yorkshire-based artists working in every medium – from fabric and oils to ceramics and wood.

Every year two artists are chosen to occupy the Trevor Stubley Gallery at the civic hall. This year the featured artists are both from Holmfirth: Joanne Cooke, who creates three-dimensional sculptures of animals, mainly dogs; and Lindsay Norman, who produces two-dimensional works, also featuring animals. Joanne is married to a fellow sculptor, David Cooke, and works from a studio in the Holme Valley. Lindsay has a special interest in wildlife drawing and works from a studio at the bottom of her garden in Thongsbridge.

The civic hall is open every day during Artweek, from 10am. It closes at 9pm on weekdays and at 5pm on Saturday and Sunday. Fringe venues range from cafes, churches, studios and shops to Holme Castle and Holmfirth Market Hall.

As well as the exhibitions, visitors will be able to see demonstrations by artists and a series of children’s workshops is taking place on Sunday, July 1, and Saturday, July 7, at the civic hall.

This year organisers have printed a 100-page guide to Artweek, with details of all artists and venues. For more information visit holmfirthartweek.org.uk

Guides are available from participating venues.