A budget hotel has been branded one of Huddersfield's worst with guests saying it is vile, disgusting and appalling in damming online reviews.

The Ashfield Hotel on New North Road has been rated ‘terrible’ by 47% of reviewers on TripAdvisor, with 17% rating it ‘poor’ while 26% said it was ‘excellent’ or ‘very good’.

Customers complained of peeling wallpaper, ‘damps smells’, poorly cleaned rooms and damaged furniture.

And the owners have admitted to the Examiner the property does need “a bit of TLC.”

One TripAdvisor reviewer claimed to have found condom wrappers down the side of the bed while another said the room had an “overriding stink of cigarettes.”

Critics used words including ‘disgusting’, ‘vile’, ‘appalling’ and ‘dilapidated’ to describe the property.

A handful of reviewers praised the hotel, with one calling it an “awesome place to relax” and another calling the hosts “extremely down to earth.”

Reviews on Booking.com were more positive, although several customers complained about ‘damp’ and cigarette smells.

A spokeswoman for the family-owned business admitted the Victorian-era property was in need of some “TLC” - but said some of the negative reviews were unfair and inaccurate.

She said work to renovate the 12 bedrooms was due to begin soon.

“We have a lot of satisfied customers and repeat customers who come back week in and week out,” she said. “One night for a single room costs from £27 to £35 which is a lot cheaper than some hotels.”

The spokeswoman said new housekeepers had been brought in around six weeks ago in order to improve cleanliness in rooms.

“We are a small company and are really trying our best,” she added. “It’s an old building and does need renovating. A programme of room by room renovations will begin next week. It has been given the go-ahead.”

She said hotel staff worked hard to ensure guests were happy but it wasn’t always possible to do this.

Some people, she said, were motivated by a ‘claim culture’ and left bad reviews if they didn’t get their own way.

The Examiner was shown inside two rooms during a visit to the premises on Friday afternoon.

Both rooms were presentable although wallpaper was peeling from both ceilings which were water stained.

“We had a leak,” said the spokeswoman.

“The little things like this are going to be rectified. The leak was from the room above and has been fixed. The ceiling repairs are pending.

“These things are not affecting people’s stay but, because of the claims culture, if they see something small they want the entire booking refunded. As a small business, we can’t do that.”

She said the negative reviews were unfair.

“It’s not as bad as people are making it out to be. The price (of rooms) reflects the minor issues that we have. We need new carpets or to have them deep cleaned.

“We want to make our customers happy. Some (reviewers) imply we are money-snatching but the reason we are in this business is customer satisfaction. That’s what makes us happy.”

She said the renovations to rooms “had been in the pipeline for a while” but were now due to start next week, adding that the hotel “needs a bit of TLC.”