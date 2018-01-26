Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A magician from Kirklees is bringing out a video showing how he has amazed people nationwide.

Two years ago pharmacist, Adam Patel left his job and made the decision to pursue his childhood dream to become a television magician.

And three years, a move to London and a steep learning curve later, he’s actually done it.

Adam is from Dewsbury and his first television special Adam Patel: Real Magic is due to be released on Amazon Prime Video next month. The show follows him as he tours the UK doing magic for celebrities and people on the streets of several cities including London, Leeds and Newcastle.

Adam said: “It’s been a very long road. At various times along the way it’s been everything from exciting to soul-destroying. Coming from a completely different background and with no formal training in this industry it was a trial by fire. Like jumping out of the plane and hoping I could learn how to fly before I hit the ground.”

The trailer, which was released online a couple of week ago, has already attracted more than 25,000 views on YouTube and Facebook.

Adam added: “It has been a very exciting ride. I’m very glad I ultimately dared to give this a go three years ago and the show my team and I have produced is something I think we’re all really proud of. It’s a dream come true!”

Adam’s magic combines sleight-of-hand, perceptual manipulation and mind-hacking to produce a highly varied and intriguing form of magical entertainment that is a fascinating fusion of both art and science.

Shortly after the release of the television special, Adam is due to perform a live show in London’s West End at Leicester Square Theatre on Wednesday, March 28 and at Leeds at City Varieties Music Hall on Saturday, April 7.