Get ready for the Kirklees Summer Reading Challenge - this year based on the much-loved children’s comic The Beano, which is celebrating its 80th anniversary.

With the theme Mischief Makers, the aim is to get children aged between four and 11 to read at least six books during their summer holiday break from school. Those who join the scheme can collect a Beanotown map, stickers and prizes along the way. If they complete the challenge there’s a certificate and medal.

To take part, children have to visit a library a minimum of three times during the holiday. The scheme has its own dedicated website, www.mischief-makers.org.uk , which offers youngsters the chance to keep track of their progress online and also has games and competitions.

Cllr Graham Turner, cabinet member with responsibilities for libraries, says: “Libraries provide a great free way for children to access a wide variety of books and develop a love of reading. They also provide some fantastic fun events for kids and adults.”

During the summer holiday libraries will be offering a number of events and activities, this year including Mischief Lab science workshops and ‘slime-making’ as well as Cartoon Capers Family Storywalks. Libraries have copies of the Highlights Brochure listing activities.

Traditionally, libraries have seen a ‘dip’ in young readers during the long summer break and the reading challenge was instigated to combat this.

Children taking part can read any book they like, but those not sure of where to start can choose from the top ten most-borrowed children’s books in Kirklees libraries list.

Billionaire Boy by David Walliams

Picture Perfect by Rosie Banks

The Never Ending Birthday by Katie Dale

Fashion Fun by Rosie Banks

Must End Soon by Jonathan Meres

Brilliant Bake Off by Rosie Banks

Laugh Out Loud by James Patterson

The Book You’re Not Supposed to Have by Stephan Pastis

The Witch’s Vacuum Clearn: and other stories by Terry Pratchett

Top of the Class (nearly) by Liz Pichon.